Gary Westfahl reviews
Passengers
Rogue One — Arrival
Sat 31 Dec —
Tue 27 Dec 12:04 pm
Author Richard Adams, 96, died December 24, 2016. Adams is best known for his classic animal fantasy Watership Down (1972), about the secret (and m...
Wed 21 Dec 11:46 am
The Masters Review announced the shortlist for their Fall Fiction contest on December 21, 2016. “Egg-Laying Queen”, Kristen Arnett “The Giant of L...
Periodicals: late December
Saturday 31 December 2016
December content at Beneath Ceaseless Skies, Daily SF, Strange Horizons, and Tor.com
New UK Books : October - December
Friday 30 December 2016
Notable UK novels not (yet) published in the US, by Ben Aaronovitch, Becky Chambers, Robert Irwin, and Steph Swainston
John Langan reviews Ray Cluley
Thursday 29 December 2016
From Locus Magazine's December 2016 issue
Ray Cluley's Probably Monsters was one of the standouts of 2015, a collection of well-written stories about a variety of monsters in a variety of landscapes. His follow-up publication, the standalone novella, Within the Wind, Beneath the Snow, is another success.
Faren Miller Reviews Erika Johansen
Wednesday 28 December 2016
From Locus Magazine's December 2016 issue
Tackling both utopia and epic fantasy in a trilogy with divided timelines, multiple perspectives, and a wild genre mix, Johansen may not reach [Aldous] Huxley's satiric heights. Nonetheless, the work is genuinely subversive: social commentary in the guise of supernatural adventure.
New Books : 27 December
Tuesday 27 December 2016
An anthology of stories based on Edward Hopper paintings, plus titles by Bickle, Rambo, and Thompson
This Week's Bestsellers
Monday 26 December 2016
Colson Whitehead's The Underground Railroad continues to dominate lists.
Paul Di Filippo reviews Three Classic Lost World Novels
Sunday 25 December 2016
Special to Locus Online
The Lost World genre still remains readable, however, if we merely suspend our disbelief a little harder than with other genres. And thanks to Greg Luce at Armchair Fiction, we can enjoy new editions of some lesser-known classics from their "Lost World-Lost Race" series.
Gary K. Wolfe reviews Alastair Reynolds
Saturday 24 December 2016
From Locus Magazine's November 2016 issue
Revenger is tremendous fun, with perhaps the most linear, straightforward, and kinetic plot of all Reynolds's novels.
Classics In Reprint: December
Friday 23 December 2016
New editions of novels by Buzz Aldrin & John Barnes, Geoffrey A. Landis, Marge Pierce, H.G. Wells, and Bernard Wolfe
Starshipboard Romance: A Review of Passengers
Thursday 22 December 2016
Special to Locus Online
There are several reasons to admire Passengers: it addresses a topic that is usually avoided in science fiction films — how humanity might colonize the galaxy without the magic of faster-than-light travel; its starship is filled with imaginative visual touches; and its story is genuinely unpredictable, consistently holding one’s interest despite a small cast and limited sets. And yet, there is also something strangely incongruous about the film, as its uneasy blend of disparate elements sometimes makes it seem like a film at war with itself.
Paul Di Filippo reviews Robert Charles Wilson
Wednesday 21 December 2016
Special to Locus Online
Robert Charles Wilson has crafted a novel that is at once shiny and futuristic and yet rousingly old-fashioned, considering its ambiance and character development, done up in the manner of a classic pre-modern adventure.
New Books : 20 December
Tuesday 20 December 2016
Ken MacLeod's The Corporation Wars: Insurgence, Greg Bear's Take Back the Sky, James S.A. Corey's Babylon's Ashes, and titles by Egan, Lansdale, Oliver, and Stueart
This Week's Bestsellers
Monday 19 December 2016
Colson Whitehead's The Underground Railroad rises on several lists.
Thomas Olde Heuvelt: Color of Language
Sunday 18 December 2016
Excerpts from Locus Magazine's December Issue interview
Rewriting a novel to an American setting is a lot more than changing names and places and using Google Earth. The entire cultural heart changes. I actually went to upstate New York, to the Hudson Valley where it's set now, to do research. The region has a lot of Dutch history.
"I Have a Bad Feeling About This": A Review of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Saturday 17 December 2016
Special to Locus Online
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story provides precisely what it promises — a professionally-rendered, authentic Star Wars story — and enthusiastic devotees of the Star Wars universe will probably be pleased by the results. However, filmgoers who are not diehard fans... may be bored and appalled by this latest installment of the venerable franchise.
Periodicals: mid-December
Friday 16 December 2016
New issues of Apex, Aphelion, Mythic Delirium, and Perihelion
New in Paperback: November - December
Thursday 15 December 2016
Tim Powers' Medusa's Web, Gene Wolfe's A Borrowed Man, and titles by Dickinson, Duncan, Flint & Dennis, Kupari, Shea, and Weis & Hickman
Paul Di Filippo reviews Ken MacLeod
Wednesday 14 December 2016 | Reviews
Wednesday 14 December 2016
Currently MacLeod is in the middle of a saga, The Corporation Wars, with the third book, The Corporation Wars: Emergence, due in September 2017. But we can gear up for that conclusion by having a look at the first two.
New Books : 13 December
Tuesday 13 December 2016
John Crowley's The Chemical Wedding by Christian Rosencreutz and titles by Canavan, Fowler, Lord, and Wagers
This Week's Bestsellers
Monday 12 December 2016
Anne Rice's Prince Lestat and the Realms of Atlantis debuts on three lists.
Spotlight on: Brooks Peck, MoPOP Curator
Sunday 11 December 2016
Excerpts from Locus Magazine's December Issue interview
Curating exhibitions involves a lot of writing, but also scenic design, planning how to display objects, a little filmmaking. Being a curator is akin to being a writer-director of a film.
Kameron Hurley: There Have Always Been Times Like These
Saturday 10 December 2016 | Perspectives
From Locus Magazine's December Issue.
We are going to lose much in 2017. That is something that we as writers, as artists, as human beings, cannot forget... but we cannot allow it to let us lose our hope or our ability to tell the stories that not only earn us our supper but also inspire and comfort others during times of great upheaval.
Locus Magazine's Forthcoming Books: Selected Titles through September 2017
Friday 9 December 2016
Titles from Locus Magazine's December issue listings of Selected Forthcoming Books by Author are arranged here by month.
Locus Bestsellers, December
Thursday 8 December 2016
Bestsellers from specialty bookstores are led by S.M. Stirling's Prince of Outcasts, Seanan McGuire's Once Broken Faith, Neal Stephenson's Seveneves, and Dayton Ward's Star Trek: Legacies: Purgatory's Key.
Adrienne Martini reviews Manuel Gonzales
Wednesday 7 December 2016 | Reviews
From Locus Magazine's October 2016 issue
Wrapping your metaphoric arms around Manuel Gonzales's The Regional Office Is Under Attack! is nearly impossible — but it is delicious to try.
New Books : 6 December
Tuesday 6 December 2016
Robert Charles Wilson's Last Year, and titles by Arthur, Correia & Ringo, Dellamonica, Friedman, Gemmell, Gwynne, Hunter, Koch, Lackey, Pedersen, Planck, and Tregillis
This Week's Bestsellers
Monday 5 December 2016
Michael Chabon's Moonglow debuts on five lists.
Eric Flint: Remaking History
Sunday 4 December 2016 | Perspectives
From Locus Magazine's December Issue interview
The characters in my 1632 series are a bit idealized. The people rise to the occasion — not unrealistically, but within the parameters of the way they behave, they do as well as they could. That's the kind of story I wanted to tell.
Periodicals: early December
Saturday 3 December 2016
New issues of Black Static, Clarkesworld, GigaNotoSaurus, Interzone, Lightspeed, The New York Review of Science Fiction, Nightmare, and The Dark
Locus Magazine's New & Notable Books, December
Friday 2 December 2016
December New and Notable books include Walter Jon Williams' Impersonations and titles by Adams & Cohen, Bardugo, Brom, King, Kirby, Le Guin, Molles, Moore, Neumeier, Parisien & Wolfe, Salaam, and Whitehead
December 2016 Table of Contents
Thursday 1 December 2016
The December issue features interviews with Eric Flint and Thomas Olde Heuvelt, a column by Kameron Hurley, an obituary of Sheri S. Tepper, lots of photos from World Fantasy Convention, and reviews of short fiction and books by Jonathan Strahan, Erika Johansen, Ray Cluley, John Langan, Bob Proehl, Lois McMaster Bujold and many others.
Periodicals: late November
Wednesday 30 November 2016
November content at Beneath Ceaseless Skies, Daily SF, Strange Horizons, and Tor.com
New Books : 29 November
Tuesday 29 November 2016
Lauren Beukes' Slipping, Anne Rice's Prince Lestat and the Realms of Atlantis, Erika Johansen's The Fate of the Tearling, and titles by Dunstall, Johnson, and MacLeod
This Week's Bestsellers
Monday 28 November 2016
A new Star Wars/Rogue One novel, Catalyst, debuts.
Paula Guran reviews Short Fiction
Sunday 27 November 2016 | Reviews
From Locus Magazine's October 2016 issue
This month we discover some dark delights, but also encounter fiction bogged down in the end-of-summer doldrums. Of the five original stories in the July/August 2016 issue of recent Hugo-winner Uncanny Magazine, two can be said to be truly dark. ...
Russell Letson reviews Alvaro Zinos-Amaro
Saturday 26 November 2016 | Reviews
From Locus Magazine's October 2016 issue
In Traveler of Worlds, we have the latest and most substantial entry in [Silverberg's] serial autobiography: a kind of interactive memoir built, as the subtitle signals, on a series of extended conversations between Silverberg and Alvaro Zinos-Amaro. Zinos-Amaro — himself cosmopolitan, cultured, attentive, articulate, and interactive — is well-suited to the task of unpacking the worlds of this sophisticated, widely-traveled and -read, ferociously intelligent man.
Classics In Reprint: November
Friday 25 November 2016
Robert Silverberg's anthology This Way to the End Times, and new editions of a Christmas anthology by David G. Hartwell and works by Tanith Lee, Ken MacLeod, and Kim Stanley Robinson
Paul Di Filippo reviews John Crowley
Thursday 24 November 2016 | Reviews
Thursday 24 November 2016
It's Crowley's mad, capricious and hypnotically glorious retelling of a 400-year-old book which he has the temerity to dub, during an interview in the Guardian newspaper, "the first science fiction novel"...
Adrienne Martini reviews Chuck Wendig
Wednesday 23 November 2016 | Reviews
From Locus Magazine's October 2016 issue
Chuck Wendig's Invasive, which is about killer ants (sort of), is a companion (also sort of) to Zer0es, which was about killer hackers (mostly (but not really)). Both are rich, darkly funny page-turners with details designed to make those little hairs on the back of your neck stand up with how plausible they seem.
New Books : 22 November
Tuesday 22 November 2016
A collection of early work by Hugo Gernsback, Michael Chabon's associational Moonglow, the first collection by Brandon Sanderson, and titles by Bova, Brooks, Dalglish, Harrison, Morris & Tremblay, and Wright
This Week's Bestsellers
Monday 21 November 2016
David Weber's At the Sign of Triumph debuts on four lists; Ted Chiang makes the New York Times list.
Paul Di Filippo reviews Lauren Beukes and Bruce Sterling
Sunday 20 November 2016 | Reviews
Sunday 20 November 2016
Currently in its twenty-first year of operation, Jacob Weisman's Tachyon Publications has attained a nigh-legendary stature as one of the leaders and innovators in the modern domain of genre-centric small-presses. Just consider two of their latest offerings.
Periodicals: mid-November
Saturday 19 November 2016
New print issues of Analog and Asimov's, and online issues of Aphelion, Fireside, Intergalactic Medicine Show, and Perihelion
Rachel Swirsky reviews Short Fiction
Friday 18 November 2016 | Reviews
From Locus Magazine's October 2016 issue
This review focuses on a sampling of short fiction from three prominent online venues — Beneath Ceaseless Skies, Clarkesworld, and Uncanny Magazine.
Russell Letson reviews Alastair Reynolds
Thursday 17 November 2016 | Reviews
From Locus Magazine's October 2016 issue
In Revenger Alastair Reynolds inserts a distinctly old-fashioned space opera into a Stapledonian milieu right out of Last and First Men, a solar system rendered unrecognizable by millions of years of natural and unnatural processes.
Paul Di Filippo reviews Dave Hutchinson
Wednesday 16 November 2016 | Reviews
Wednesday 16 November 2016
The engine at the center of Hutchinson's near-future landscape is a prophetically simple notion that permits elaborate outgrowths of plot and speculative riffs. Basically, Hutchinson proclaims that the past will reassert itself — an observation utterly relevant in the light of certain political events of our own 2016.
New Books : 15 November
Tuesday 15 November 2016
Bruce Sterling's Pirate Utopia and titles by Fleskes, Larbalestier, Livingston, Tanaka, and Wells
This Week's Bestsellers
Monday 14 November 2016
David Weber's Shadow of Victory debuts on three lists; Ted Chiang is selling on Amazon.com.
Pat Cadigan: The Future We Promised You
Sunday 13 November 2016 | Perspectives
From Locus Magazine's November Issue interview
Is Cyberpunk dead? No. I told some people who were reading Synners for the first time, recently, 'Well, there's actually not as much science fiction in it as there used to be.' People always say, 'Where's my flying car?' That's not the future we promised you. We promised you a dark technological dystopia. How do you like it?
Two Thousand Translations: A Speech Odyssey: A Review of Arrival
Saturday 12 November 2016 | Reviews
Saturday 12 November 2016
Denis Villeneuve's Arrival is a film that will be properly praised as an unusually intelligent and sensitive science fiction film, derived from an unusually intelligent and sensitive science fiction story, Ted Chiang's "Story of Your Life" (1998). In many respects, it is faithful to Chiang's novella .... However, as invariably happens when Hollywood adapts even the finest science fiction literature available, certain aspects of the source material are, well, lost in translation.
New in Paperback: October - November
Friday 11 November 2016
Ken Liu's The Paper Menagerie and Other Stories, Kathleen Ann Goonan's This Shared Dream, and titles by Bujold, Christopher, Drake, Forstchen, Gilman, Herbert, Marillier, Modesitt, Toner, Valente, and Van Name
Faren Miller Reviews Keith Donohue
Thursday 10 November 2016 | Reviews
From Locus Magazine's October 2016 issue
Keith Donahue's The Motion of Puppets opens with a bold statement from the heroine's perspective: "She fell in love with a puppet."
Gary K. Wolfe Reviews Connie Willis
Wednesday 9 November 2016 | Reviews
From Locus Magazine's October 2016 issue
Crosstalk is a thoroughly plotted piece of work — hardly an advance in SFnal thinking about telepathy, but a thoroughly enjoyable example of what it's really good for these days — as a way to tell a tale.
New Books : 8 November
Tuesday 8 November 2016
Jonathan Strahan's Bridging Infinity, Dave Hutchinson's Europe in Winter, and titles by Bassingthwaite, Bates-Hardy, Bonesteel, Clink, Islington, Johnson, Littlewood, Neumeier, Newman, O'Flaherty, Remic, Taniguchi, Taylor, Weber, White, Wilber, and Yolen & Stemple
This Week's Bestsellers
Monday 7 November 2016
Brent Weeks' The Blood Mirror debuts on three lists.
Cat Rambo: Beasts
Sunday 6 November 2016 | Perspectives
From Locus Magazine's November Issue interview
The genre field is so much more rewarding to work in for me, personally, in many ways. It is a much friendlier place than literary fiction. People are much more invested in the idea of paying it forward. I don't mean to diss literary fiction — I love literary fiction, and many of the writers. I love John Barth with all my heart and always will. But genre writers just take care of their own in fandom, in general.
Periodicals: early November
Saturday 5 November 2016
New issues of Apex, Clarkesworld, Fantastic Stories of the Imagination, Forever, Galaxy's Edge, GigaNotoSaurus, Lightspeed, Mythic Delirium, Nightmare, Shimmer, and Uncanny
Locus Bestsellers, October and November
Friday 4 November 2016
Bestsellers from specialty bookstores are led by titles by Charles Stross, Jim Butcher, Naomi Novik, Greg Cox, J.K. Rowling, Neal Stephenson, and David Mack
Locus Magazine's New & Notable Books, November
Thursday 3 November 2016 | Magazine
Thursday 3 November 2016
Cory Doctorow: Sole and Despotic Dominion
Wednesday 2 November 2016 | Perspectives
From Locus Magazine's November Issue.
If copyright law were a system of magic in a fantasy novel, we'd never buy it. It's full of exceptions and carve-outs that ignore its alleged underlying rationale and just fiddle things around for the sake of narrative convenience.
New Books : 1 November
Tuesday 1 November 2016
Ken Liu's Invisible Planets: Contemporary Chinese Science Fiction in Translation, Emmi Itäranta's The Weaver, Ellen Datlow's Nightmares: A New Decade of Modern Horror, and titles by Adams, Beaulieu & Ziegler, Birch, Brandt, Burgis, Butcher & Hughes, Clamp, Connolly, Cornell, Erikson, Gray, Hinz, Hunter, Maresca, Marillier, McLean, Panzo, Shinn, Weber, and Williamson
November 2016 Table of Contents
Tuesday 1 November 2016
The November issue features interviews with Pat Cadigan and Cat Rambo, a column by Cory Doctorow, a report on Japanese Science Fiction, and reviews of short fiction and books by Alastair Reynolds, Juliet Marillier, Laird Barron, Ilona Andrews, Jonathan Strahan, and many others.
This Week's Bestsellers
Monday 31 October 2016
J.K. Rowling's Fantastic Beasts screenplay is selling on Amazon; Stephen King's The Bazaar of Bad Dreams debuts in paperback.
Paul Di Filippo reviews Mariko Koike
Sunday 30 October 2016 | Reviews
Sunday 30 October 2016
The Graveyard Apartment is a classic ghost story or weird tale, along the lines of milestone work by Shirley Jackson or early Stephen King. You won't encounter a postmodern, surreal New Weird puzzler here, as in something by Thomas Olde Heuvelt or Nathan Ballingrud. Instead, you will feel you are reading some mid-century-modern classic you never encountered before.
Periodicals: late October
Saturday 29 October 2016
A new issue of The New York Review of Science Fiction, and October issues and content at Beneath Ceaseless Skies, Daily Science Fiction, Strange Horizons, and Tor.com
Classics In Reprint: October
Friday 28 October 2016
Novellas by Ursula K. Le Guin, an omnibus by Robert Aickman, and new hardcover editions of novels by Dick, Le Guin, Clarke, White, Heinlein, Herbert, and Gibson
Locus Magazine's New & Notable Books, October
Thursday 27 October 2016
October New and Notable books include Beth Cato's Breath of Earth, China Miéville's The Last Days of New Paris, and titles by Bartlett, Kowal, Le Guin, Shawl, Silverberg, Tem, Vaughn, Wendig, and Yoachim.
Paul Di Filippo Reviews Will McIntosh
Wednesday 26 October 2016 | Reviews
Wednesday 26 October 2016
The novel he produced is utterly state-of-the-art SF, with bold new ideas, old-school action, and characters whom you will root wholeheartedly for. Prepare to fall from great heights into unknown territory.
New Books : 25 October
Tuesday 25 October 2016
Will McIntosh's Faller, Kai Ashante Wilson's A Taste of Honey, A.C. Wise's The Kissing Booth Girl and other stories, and titles by Brom, Cameron, Douglas, Fahnestock, Gustainis, McCormack, Melanson, Moreno-Garcia, Shepherd, and Weeks
This Week's Bestsellers
Monday 24 October 2016
Laurell K. Hamilton and E.K. Johnston debut.
Connie Willis: Open Channel
Sunday 23 October 2016 | Perspectives
From Locus Magazine's October Issue interview
You really can't teach comedy. You can teach a number of techniques, but you can't teach the comic temperament, or the comic way of looking at things. I know that, because I'll tell people a story I've read, or a story I've seen in the paper, and to me I can see all the funny sides, and they'll say, 'That's so tragic.' I'm like, 'Yes, but there's a funny side to it.'
Print Periodicals: October
Saturday 22 October 2016
New issues of Analog, Asimov's, Black Static, Interzone, and The Magazine of Fantasy & Science Fiction
Online Periodicals: early/mid-October
Friday 21 October 2016
New issues of Apex, Aphelion, Clarkesworld, Fireside, GigaNotoSaurus, Lightspeed, Nightmare, and The Dark
New Books : 4 October, 11 October, and 18 October
Thursday 20 October 2016
Partially-annotated listings of US books published in the past three weeks, including titles by Karen Joy Fowler, Ken Liu, China Miéville & Zak Smith, Walter Jon Williams, Connie Willis, Carl Abbott, Margaret Atwood, Shaun Tan, Neil Gaiman & Colleen Doran, Ursula K. Le Guin, and Jonathan Lethem. Full listings will resume next week.
This Week's and Last Week's Bestsellers
Wednesday 19 October 2016
James Dashner's The Fever Code debuts October 10th; Joey Graceffa's Children of Eden debuts October 17th.
Another Day, Another Dinosaur: A Review of Shin Godzilla (aka Godzilla Resurgence)
Wednesday 19 October 2016 | Reviews
Wednesday 19 October 2016
I hoped to report that, after American producers had for the second time abused Godzilla in a disastrously awful film, Japan's Toho Studios had triumphantly reclaimed its iconic character in a classic addition to a venerable franchise. Instead, however, they have merely produced what Japan has long been noted for, another mediocre Godzilla movie. Still ... there is something to be said for films of mediocrity, as opposed to films that are atrocities.
Tim Pratt Reviews Nick Mamatas
Tuesday 18 October 2016 | Reviews
From Locus Magazine's October 2016 issue
The stakes keep rising, too, with further crimes committed, and pressure mounting on Colleen (from both her fellow convention-goers and the cops) to drop her investigation, and it all builds toward a satisfying conclusion. Mythos fans, mystery fans, and convention-goers (some of us are all three!) will all find plenty to like here.
Carolyn Cushman Reviews Lackey, Meadows, Nielsen, Novik, Ribar
Monday 17 October 2016 | Reviews
From Locus Magazine's September 2016 issue
Reviews of titles by Mercedes Lackey, Foz Meadows, Jennifer A. Nielsen, Naomi Novik, and Lindsay Ribar
Carolyn Cushman Reviews Armstrong, Black & Clare, Durst, Elliott, Evans
Friday 14 October 2016 | Reviews
From Locus Magazine's September 2016 issue
Reviews of titles by Michael A. Armstrong, Holly Black & Cassandra Clare, Sarah Beth Durst, Kate Elliott, and Sandra Evans
Gary K. Wolfe Reviews Christopher Priest
Thursday 13 October 2016 | Reviews
From Locus Magazine's September 2016 issue
Even mainstream authors have all sorts of ways of shifting the reader back and forth in time, revealing characters from different perspectives and at different points in their histories, but Priest literally puts his narrator through such time shifts, and the effect is both dizzying and firmly grounded. . .
Liz Bourke Reviews Fran Wilde
Tuesday 11 October 2016 | Reviews
From Locus Magazine's September 2016 issue
After the disruptions of Updraft, the aerial society of the bone towersâ€”where people use human-made wings to travel from place to place, where life is precarious, and where monsters lurk in the clouds belowâ€”is on edge. Stability is precarious, and everyone is looking for someone to blame for the continuing problems.
Nisi Shawl: A Real Magician
Monday 10 October 2016 | Perspectives
From Locus Magazine's October Issue interview
When you're writing things from a historical viewpoint, you don't want anachronisms. What you have to watch out for is assuming that one kind of historical viewpoint takes precedence over another. You'll hear people say, "Lovecraft was a racist, but that was just his time." No it wasn't. My grandfather was alive then. There is the axis of time and historicity, but there are plenty of other axes: gender, class, and so on.
Faren Miller Reviews Beth Cato
Sunday 9 October 2016 | Reviews
From Locus Magazine's September 2016 issue
Her adventures take some cues from entertainments of the era, evoking the dime novel's melodrama, perils, and romanceâ€”there's a hot guy here, and everyone has secretsâ€”along with the wild interplay of tragicomedy in opera and operetta...
Kameron Hurley: The Mission-Driven Writing Career
Friday 7 October 2016 | Perspectives
From Locus Magazine's October Issue.
What drives us when we despair? More often than not, it is our personal mission. And if we don't have one, it can be easy to get stuck in a rut and lose focus and purpose.
Paul Di Filippo Reviews Ursula K. Le Guin
Friday 7 October 2016 | Reviews
Friday 7 October 2016
The first appreciation derives from the sheer level of talent and word-wizardry and world-building that Le Guin exhibits. These stories are constructed so solidly, with such ingenuity and craftsmanship and heart, that they achieve the inevitable rightness and impressiveness of real world things.
Rachel Swirsky Reviews Dreaming in the Dark
Thursday 6 October 2016 | Reviews
From Locus Magazine's August 2016 issue
Dann's choices emphasize impressive prose, sometimes precise and measured, sometimes absurdist, sometimes poetic... Dreaming in the Dark will especially appeal to two groups of readersâ€”those who love words themselves, and those who want an enticing sampler of work by some of Australia's most talented working writers.
This Week's Bestsellers
Tuesday 4 October 2016
Books by Ilona Andrews and Cixin Liu debut.
John Langan Reviews Paul Tremblay
Monday 3 October 2016 | Reviews
From Locus Magazine's September 2016 issue
At least as far back as Bradbury's Something Wicked This Way Comes, moving forward through much of Stephen King's best work, horror fiction has featured protagonists at or near adolescence. The field has also featured families under stress and threat. Tremblay mines both these veins with skill and compassion, creating a portrait of a small community that bears comparison with the best of Stewart O'Nan's work.
October 2016 Table of Contents
Saturday 1 October 2016
The October issue features interviews with Connie Willis and Nisi Shawl, a column by Kameron Hurley, an obituary of David A. Kyle, and reviews of short fiction and books by Connie Willis, Alvaro Zinos-Amaro, Chuck Wendig, Naomi Novik, Jennifer Mason-Black, and many others.
Periodicals: late September
Friday 30 September 2016
September content at Beneath Ceaseless Skies, Daily SF, Strange Horizons, and Tor.com
Notable New UK Books : August - September
Thursday 29 September 2016
Stephen Baxter's Obelisk, Peter F. Hamilton's Night Without Stars, Christopher Priest's The Gradual, Alastair Reynolds' Revenger, Connie Willis' Crosstalk, and titles by Barclay, Gibson, and Heitz
Gary K. Wolfe reviews Drowned Worlds
Wednesday 28 September 2016 | Reviews
From Locus Magazine's July 2016 issue
For all the recurring iconic images that populate Drowned Worlds, each story manages to become its own human-scale drama, evoking at its best not only a profound sense of loss, but a sort of cultural and global PTSD that may be getting pretty close to inevitable.
New Books : 27 September
Tuesday 27 September 2016
The US edition of Christopher Priest's The Gradual, the final volume of Lian Hearn's The Tale of Shikanoko, and titles by Bardugo, Carson, Dees & Flippin, Lindsey, Westerfeld/Lanagan/Biancotti, and Wilde
This Week's Bestsellers
Monday 26 September 2016
Books by Brian Herbert & Kevin J. Anderson and Alan Moore debut.
Paul Di Filippo reviews Alexander Weinstein
Sunday 25 September 2016 | Reviews
Sunday 25 September 2016
With his debut volume, Children of the New World, Alexander Weinstein is the latest creator to venture down such a path, and a fine job he does. Coming from outside the genre precincts, he nonetheless exhibits an intimate familiarity and dexterity with all of SF's toolkit, as well as the ability to insert some subtle homages to past landmarks of SF.
Classics In Reprint: September
Saturday 24 September 2016
Kristine Kathryn Rusch's anthology Women of Futures Past, the first Library of America volume by Ursula K. Le Guin, and collections by Robert Silverberg and Clark Ashton Smith
Faren Miller reviews Jennifer Mason-Back
Friday 23 September 2016 | Reviews
From Locus Magazine's August 2016 issue
A powerful debut novel, Jennifer Mason-Black's Devil and the Bluebird begins with a teenager's memories of what had been her mother's guitar, as she stands at a dirt crossroad on a chilly, moonless night with the instrument strapped to her back, hoping to make a deal with something like a devil.
Paul Di Filippo reviews Brian Lee Durfee
Thursday 22 September 2016 | Reviews
Thursday 22 September 2016
I can affirm that the debut novel by Brian Lee Durfee, The Forgetting Moon, while not necessarily breaking new ground, provides plenty of well-crafted spectacle, thrills, suspense, blood, thunder and general sense of wonder.
Gary K. Wolfe reviews Kij Johnson
Wednesday 21 September 2016 | Reviews
From Locus Magazine's August 2016 issue
Now here comes the ever-inventive Kij Johnson with The Dream-Quest of Vellitt Boe, which among other things addresses the almost complete absence of women in HPL's tales — and in particular The Dream-Quest of Unknown Kadath, whose plot it inverts in ingenious ways...
New Books : 20 September
Tuesday 20 September 2016
Cixin Liu's Death's End, K.M. Szpara's Transcendent: The Year's Best Transgender Speculative Fiction, and titles by Andrews, Cluess, Durst, Evenson, Latham, Porter, Priest, Simmons, and Turner
This Week's Bestsellers
Monday 19 September 2016
Three Harry Potter-related e-books by J.K. Rowling debut.
Charles Stross: Future Vision
Sunday 18 September 2016 | Perspectives
From Locus Magazine's September Issue interview
What makes something work as near-future SF is that the author has to be paying attention to the background. There's an awful lot of stories that CNN, Fox, NBC, just don't carry — or the BBC for that matter. You have to read widely around the technological trends, and the climatological issues. At this stage, denying climate change is futile and stupid. What are the consequences? ...A lot of this stuff is interconnected.
Periodicals: mid-September
Saturday 17 September 2016
New issues of Analog, Apex, Aphelion, Asimov's, Fantastic Stories of the Imagination, Perihelion, and Uncanny
New in Paperback: September
Friday 16 September 2016
Ian McDonald's Luna: New Moon, Fran Wilde's Updraft, Michael Swanwick's Chasing the Phoenix, Alastair Reynolds' Poseidon's Wake, and titles by Card, Conroy, Correia, Czerneda, Donaldson, Erikson, Friedman, Older, Pratchett, Stirling, and Weber
Paul Di Filippo reviews Women of Futures Past
Thursday 15 September 2016 | Reviews
Thursday 15 September 2016
This book needs to be slotted onto your shelves amongst all the other seminal anthologies that seek to limn the greatness of our field. Its judiciously and intelligently selected table of contents both entertains and instructs. Rusch has done important, masterful work here, and redressed a huge esthetic and moral imbalance.
Faren Miller reviews Mary Robinette Kowal
Wednesday 14 September 2016 | Reviews
From Locus Magazine's August 2016 issue
Mary Robinette Kowal had her own ways of finding gritty truths in the course of her five "Glamourist Histories"... When she turns to a mixture of spycraft and spiritualism in Ghost Talkers, this apparent standalone is even more brutally direct about the horrific death tolls of Britain's Great War (World War One), showing its ghosts as they see themselves in their last moments.
New Books : 13 September
Tuesday 13 September 2016
Alan Moore's Jerusalem and titles by Anderson, Arnopp, Brennan, Herbert & Anderson, Hogan, Kurtz, Lovegrove, Martinez, Poole, Sherman, and Taylor
This Week's Bestsellers
Monday 12 September 2016
The Underground Railroad and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child continue to dominate lists.
Eleanor Arnason: Unfolding
Sunday 11 September 2016 | Perspectives
From Locus Magazine's September Issue interview
I read a lot projections of the future, and people never factor in enough. They project a population of nine billion, but they don't factor in the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse — famine, war, disease, and death due to climate change. All they're doing is a projection of where we've been. Science fiction, when it's good, will pick up a whole bunch of these ideas at once.
Rich Horton reviews Short Fiction
Saturday 10 September 2016 | Reviews
From Locus Magazine's September 2016 issue
Lavie Tidhar offers perhaps the best novella of the year in the July/August F&SF. "The Vanishing Kind" is set in London in the 1950s, but in an alternate London where the Nazis won WWII, and are in control in England. ...
Locus Magazine's Forthcoming Books: Selected Titles through June 2017
Friday 9 September 2016
Titles from Locus Magazine's September issue listings of Selected Forthcoming Books by Author are arranged here by month.
Locus Bestsellers, September
Thursday 8 Septembeer 2016
Bestsellers from specialty bookstores are led by Justin Cronin's The City of Mirrors, John Scalzi's The End of All Things, Neal Stephenson's Seveneves, and Chuck Wendig's Star Wars: Aftermath.
Gary K. Wolfe reviews China Miéville
Wednesday 7 September 2016 | Reviews
From Locus Magazine's August 2016 issue
These thoughts are occasioned by China Miéville's new novella The Last Days of New Paris, which makes brilliant use of both the political and imagistic aspects of Surrealism — he even has creatures from Surrealist paintings and collages stomping around the Paris of 1950...
New Books : 6 September
Tuesday 6 September 2016
Nisi Shawl's Everfair, Peter S. Beagle's Summerlong, and titles by Alexander, Beaulieu, Bennett, Black, Bledsoe, Clark, Cogman, Cox, Czerneda, Flint & Carrico, Johansen, Maas, McGuire, Remic, Spencer, Steinmetz, and Stirling
This Week's Bestsellers
Monday 5 September 2016
Colson Whitehead's The Underground Railroad is still #1; Sarah J. Maas' Empire of Storms, published tomorrow, is selling well on Amazon sites.
Cory Doctorow: The Privacy Wars Are About to Get A Whole Lot Worse
Sunday 4 September 2016 | Perspectives
From Locus Magazine's September Issue.
The best way to secure data is never to collect it in the first place. Data that is collected is likely to leak. Data that is collected and retained is certain to leak. A house that can be controlled by voice and gesture is a house with a camera and a microphone covering every inch of its floorplan.
Periodicals: early September
Saturday 3 September 2016
New issues of Aurealis, Clarkesworld, Fireside, Galaxy's Edge, GigaNotoSaurus, Intergalactic Medicine Show, Lightspeed, The New York Review of Science Fiction, Nightmare, and Shimmer
Locus Magazine's New & Notable Books, September
Friday 2 September 2016
September New and Notable books include Michael Bishop's Joel-Brock the Brave and the Valorous Smalls and titles by Bakker, Berman, Guran, Hairston, Horton, Jemisin, Mamatas, Strahan, Swanwick, the VanderMeers, Wagers, Walton, and Weisman
September 2016 Table of Contents
Thursday 1 September 2016
The September issue features interviews with Charles Stross and Eleanor Arnason, a column by Cory Doctorow, lists of forthcoming books through June 2017, and reviews of short fiction and books by Christopher Priest, Beth Cato, Paul Tremblay, Peter S. Beagle, and many others.
Periodicals: end of August
Wednesday 31 August 2016
August issues and content at Beneath Ceaseless Skies, Daily Science Fiction, Strange Horizons, and Tor.com
New Books : 30 August
Tuesday 30 August 2016
A new Wild Cards mosaic novel edited by George R.R. Martin & Melinda M. Snodgrass, a new Gor novel by John Norman, and titles by Belanger, Black & Clare, Boffard, Brockway, Clark, Davis, Durfee, Estep, McGee, Parks, and Sawyer
This Week's Bestsellers
Monday 29 August 2016
Colson Whitehead's The Underground Railroad is still #1; Harry Potter books are selling on Amazon lists; N.K. Jemison's The Obelisk Gate ranks at USA Today
Spotlight on: Kelly Robson, Writer
Sunday 28 August 2016 | Perspectives
From Locus Magazine's August Issue interview
I believe science fiction, fantasy, and horror provide a writer with the brightest, truest, and widest spectrum of colors to illustrate the mysteries, contradictions, and untapped potential of human nature.
Classics In Reprint: August
Saturday 27 August 2016
New editions of Murray Constantine's Swastika Night, Ursula K. Le Guin's Always Coming Home, Marge Piercy's Woman on the Edge of Time, and titles by Jones, McCammon, and Ness
John Langan reviews Christopher Buehlman
Friday 26 August 2016 | Reviews
From Locus Magazine's August 2016 issue
The Suicide Motor Club, the new novel from Christopher Buehlman, is a lean, mean, souped-up, eight cylinder, four-speed race car of a book.
Russell Letson reviews Charles Stross
Thursday 25 August 2016 | Reviews
From Locus Magazine's July 2016 issue
This month's theme might be horror and the horrific, with the subtheme "Why am I reading horror when I usually don't much care for it?" ... The Nightmare Stacks is a direct sequel to The Rhesus Chart, which added vampires to the Laundry universe's roster of spooky threats.
Paul Di Filippo reviews Michael Swanwick
Wednesday 24 August 2016 | Reviews
Wednesday 24 August 2016
Ultimately, I think what strikes me most forcefully about Swanwick's fiction, aside from his fresh yet historically resonant conceits, is its elegance and economy. Per the definition of the perfect short story, not a word is extraneous or wasted, not one element of plot inessential. The maximum effects are achieved with the minimum of prose.
New Books : 23 August
Tuesday 23 August 2016
Blake Charlton's Spellbreaker and titles by Barnhill, Campbell, Cato, Coles, Klune, Leake, Milford, Nothlit, Scott & Rose, and Thomas
This Week's Bestsellers
Monday 22 August 2016
Colson Whitehead's The Underground Railroad ranks #1 and #2 on four lists.
Nancy Kress: Tomorrow's Kin
Sunday 21 August 2016 | Perspectives
From Locus Magazine's August Issue interview
Scientists have reputations and funding to protect, and can't go out on a limb and make crazy predictions. I'm a science fiction writer. I can go out on all the limbs I want to, and make all the crazy predictions I want. I've written about genetically engineered bio weapons, in two novels and several short stories. That's why he wanted to talk to me.
Faren Miller reviews The Big Book of Science Fiction
Saturday 20 August 2016 | Reviews
From Locus Magazine's July 2016 issue
Narratives also run through this anthology (just under the surface). Though presented in order of publication, these stories were chosen for continuing relevance and arranged to interplay like voices in a great conversation: shifting and offering new insights.
New in Paperback: August
Friday 19 August 2016
Aliette de Bodard's The House of Shattered Wings, Neil Gaiman's American Gods: The Tenth Anniversary Edition, Ken Liu's The Grace of Kings, and titles by Aycliffe, Bova, Canavan, Flint & Hunt, Grant, Hair, Holland, Liu, McDevitt, Meluch, Simmons, van Eekhout, and Weber/Zahn/Pope
John Langan reviews Joe Hill
Thursday 18 August 2016 | Reviews
From Locus Magazine's July 2016 issue
The Fireman, Joe Hill's big new novel, is a freight train of a book. Long, composed of many sections, it's already in motion on the first page, and it does not let up until the very end.
Paul Di Filippo reviews Alvaro Zinos-Amaro and Robert Silverberg
Wednesday 17 August 2016 | Reviews
Wednesday 17 August 2016
We veer from the charmingly quotidian — at what hour the newspapers arrive on the Silverberg doorstep — to the loftily metaphysical: what are the meanings of age and time, where is the culture heading? Along the way, Silverberg offers commentary on his peers and literary ancestors...
New Books : 16 August
Tuesday 16 August 2016
N.K. Jemisin's The Obelisk Gate, Kij Johnson's The Dream-Quest of Vellitt Boe, collections by Tina Connolly, Carrie Vaughn, and Caroline M. Yoachim, Alvaro Zinos-Amaro's Traveler of Worlds: Conversations with Robert Silverberg, and titles by Kowal, Marmell, Miyabe, Stokes, and Wendig
This Week's Bestsellers
Monday 15 August 2016
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child remains #1; titles by Colson Whitehead, Sherrilyn Kenyon, and Orson Scott Card & Aaron Johnston debut.
David D. Levine: Everybody Loves Mars
Sunday 14 August 2016 | Perspectives
From Locus Magazine's August Issue interview
Arabella is the fourth novel I wrote, and the first novel I sold. Novel number three is a hard SF YA set on Mars — that one definitely came out of my simulated Mars experience in Utah. Just about the time I was finishing that one up, I was shopping my second novel, and looking for a new agent. The responses I was getting from agents as well as editors was, 'Science fiction just isn't selling.' I was getting this from the editors of science fiction houses!
Periodicals: mid-August
Saturday 13 August 2016
The Magazine of Fantasy & Science Fiction publishes a special David Gerrold issue; plus, debut issue of online 'zine Liminal Stories and new issues of Aphelion, Mothership Zeta, Mythic Delirium, The New York Review of Science Fiction, Perihelion, and The Dark
Spotlight on: Sam J. Miller, Writer
Friday 12 August 2016 | Perspectives
From Locus Magazine's August Issue interview
I write speculative fiction because that's how the world looks to me. Life is magic. Human society is horror. The world is science fiction. We carry tiny rectangles in our pockets that can access the sum total of human knowledge!
Gary K. Wolfe reviews Nina Allan
Thursday 11 August 2016 | Reviews
From Locus Magazine's July 2016 issue
For all its intricate narrative linkages and loopbacks, The Race presents us with a world which is thoroughly seductive and ominously credible, and a degree of narrative sophistication as impressive as anything I've seen in recent SF.
Paul Di Filippo reviews Forrest Leo
Wednesday 10 August 2016 | Reviews
Wednesday 10 August 2016
Forrest Leo's wonderfully demented and comical debut novel, The Gentleman, lies more towards this hazy end of the steampunk spectrum than elsewhere. You can interpret it as a straight historical novel of a farcical type, along the lines of the Flashman books... But there's enough oddness, including ostensibly supernatural incidents and gadgetry riff of unreality, to push it just over the edge and into steampunk territory.
New Books : 9 August
Tuesday 9 August 2016
China Miéville's The Last Days of New Paris, Michael Swanwick's Not So Much, Said the Cat, Colson Whitehead's The Underground Railroad, and titles by Damico, Foyle, Hearn, Hieber, Kristoff, Mamatas, Swsenson, Wareness, and Wexler
This Week's Bestsellers
Monday 8 August 2016
J.K. Rowling, John Tiffany, and Jack Thorne's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is #1 at USA Today
Periodicals: early August
Sunday 7 August 2016
Print issues of Black Static and Interzone, and online issues of Apex, Aurealis, Clarkesworld, Fantastic Stories of the Imagination, Fireside, Forever, GigaNotoSaurus, Lightspeed, and Nightmare
Dawn of Injustice: A Review of Suicide Squad
Saturday 6 August 2016 | Reviews
Saturday 6 August 2016
David Ayer's Suicide Squad strikes me as a very meh kind of film — a hodgepodge of characters and moments that work, and characters and moments that don't work, tossed together in a story line that sometimes makes sense and sometimes doesn't. [Still,] in contrast to Batman v Superman, [this film] is truer to both the contents and spirit of the comic books it is adapting...
Kameron Hurley: When to Quit Your Day Job
Friday 5 August 2016 | Perspectives
From Locus Magazine's August Issue.
While this is a personal decision that everyone is going to need to make on their own, here are some guidelines I've put together for myself in watching how other authors have managed this over the years. Consider quitting your day job...
Locus Bestsellers, August
Thursday 4 August 2016
Bestsellers from specialty bookstores are led by Guy Gavriel Kay's Children of Earth and Sky, Kim Stanley Robinson's Aurora, Neal Stephenson's Seveneves, and Chuck Wendig's Star Wars: Aftermath.
Locus Magazine's New & Notable Books, August
Wednesday 3 August 2016
August New and Notable books include Becky Chambers' The Long Way to a Small, Angry Planet and titles by Chen, Das, Datlow, Hartley, Hurley, Kay, McKillip, Novik, Powers, Reynolds, Shriver, and Tremblay.
New Books : 2 August
Tuesday 2 August 2016
C.A. Higgins' Supernova and titles by Allen, Boffard, Bradley & Ross, Card & Johnston, Correia & Ringo, Guran, Harper, Hunter, Kenyon, Laine, McGuire, Meadows, Offord, Pinborough, Taylor & Johnson, Tchaikovsky, and Wagers
This Week's Bestsellers
Monday 1 August 2016
Isolated debuts by Michael J. Sullivan, Sylvain Neuvel, and Gail Carriger
August 2016 Table of Contents
Monday 1 August 2016
The August issue features interviews with Nancy Kress and David D. Levine, a column by Kameron Hurley, reports on Locus Awards Weekend and Readercon with lots of pics, and reviews of short fiction and books by China Mieville, Jennifer Mason-Black, Jonathan Strahan, Matthew M. Bartlett, Walter Jon Williams, and many others.
Comments from the 2016 Locus Poll and Survey
Sunday 31 July 2016
Here are comments, presented anonymously, submitted by voters in this year's Locus Poll and Survey. Results of the poll were published in the magazine's July issue; survey results will appear in August issue.
Periodicals: late July 2016
Saturday 30 July 2016
Issues of Perihelion and Beneath Ceaseless Skies, and what's new at Daily SF, Strange Horizons, and Tor.com
New Books : end of July
Friday 29 July 2016
"Magnus opuses" by Agustín de Rojas and Arkady & Boris Strugatsky, and other titles by Jon Hollins, John Kenny, John Langan, and Sarah Tolmie
Gary K. Wolfe reviews Patricia A. McKillip
Thursday 28 July 2016 | Reviews
From Locus Magazine's June 2016 issue
A rare new story collection is something to look forward to, especially when, as with Dreams of Distant Shores, it includes three previously unpublished tales, a long novella all but unavailable since its original 1994 publication, an essay by McKillip on high fantasy, and an appreciative and sharply insightful afterword by Peter Beagle.
Paul Di Filippo reviews David D. Levine
Wednesday 27 July 2016 | Reviews
Wednesday 27 July 2016
This seems to be a "steam engine time" kind of period in publishing, when writers who have focused exclusively on short fiction for many years now step forth with their long-anticipated debut novels. Now comes David Levine's Arabella of Mars, ushering him into hardcovers some twenty years after his first story appeared...
New Books : 26 July
Tuesday 26 July 2016
Max Gladstone's Four Roads Cross and titles by Bauers, Black, Craft, Crouch, Merbeth, Nassise, Palecek, and Sebold
This Week's Bestsellers
Monday 25 July 2016
A new Star Wars novel by Chuck Wendig debuts on four lists.
Periodicals: third week July: Print Magazines
Sunday 24 July 2016
New issues of Analog, Asimov's, and Lady Churchill's Rosebud Wristlet.
Steady As She Goes: A Review of Star Trek Beyond
Saturday 23 July 2016 | Reviews
Saturday 23 July 2016
To a remarkable extent, Star Trek Beyond is a film designed to appeal to aging fans of the original series [yet] also includes ample doses of the explosions, fistfights, and chaotic chases that are said to most entertain young filmgoers, though these scenes invariably bore and confuse this no-longer-young reviewer. It is thus a film that is likely to appeal to a wide variety of audiences, albeit for different reasons.
Paul Di Filippo reviews Jeffrey Ford
Friday 22 July 2016 | Reviews
Friday 22 July 2016
Having surveyed and relished the contents of A Natural History of Hell, what can we adduce as Ford's distinctions? A highly controlled mutable style and love of language, which can accommodate the first-person narration of a modern-day drug addict as easily as it contours to the omniscient attention given to a youth of the early twentieth century.
Faren Miller reviews Andrea Hairston
Thursday 21 July 2016 | Reviews
From Locus Magazine's June 2016 issue
The glossary at the back of Andrea Hairston's Will Do Magic For Small Change includes words and phrases from African and Native American tribes, plus a smattering of European (mostly German). Hairston deftly weaves all this and more into two powerful linked tales...
Paul Di Filippo reviews Douglas Lain's Deserts of Fire
Wednesday 20 July 2016 | Reviews
Wednesday 20 July 2016
Lain's main introduction and his introductions to each segment of the collection contain much wisdom about the relationship between art and war. They could easily be collated together as a valuable essay on the topic. And in fact he addresses my question about how 21st-century wars are different from 20th-century ones and thus alter their own fictional responses.
New Books : 19 July
Tuesday 19 July 2016
Jeffrey Ford's A Natural History of Hell, the US edition of Nina Allan's The Race, and titles by Carriger, Guran, Jones, Olson, Power, Revis, Schultz, and Turtledove
This Week's Bestsellers
Monday 18 July 2016
Ben H. Winters' Underground Airlines cracks the New York Times list.
Joe Hill: All in the Cult
Sunday 17 July 2016 | Perspectives
From Locus Magazine's July Issue interview
For the longest time there has been this fight about what has more value, genre fiction or literary fiction. The truth is, we won the battle. We won it a decade ago, if not longer. Science fiction, fantasy, and horror elements are all over mainstream literature and have been for years and years. The people who don't like it are the Donald Trumps of genre fiction: they want to build a wall between us and the rest of the world. I can't be in favor of some kind of walled city state where science fiction and fantasy meet. I don't want it.
New in Paperback: July
Saturday 16 July 2016
Greg Bear's Killing Titan, Jim Butcher's The Aeronaut's Windlass, Becky Chambers' The Long Way to a Small, Angry Planet, Zen Cho's Sorcerer to the Crown, Charles Stross' The Annihilation Score, and titles by Beaulieu, Blake, Forstchen, Gratz, Greenwood, Maguire, and Martinez
Classics In Reprint: July
Friday 15 July 2016
Ann & Jeff VanderMeer's massive The Big Book of Science Fiction, collections by Ben Bova, Alastair Reynolds, and Clifford D. Simak, and an anthology from Paula Guran
Adrienne Martini reviews Hugh Howey
Thursday 14 July 2016 | Reviews
From Locus Magazine's June 2016 issue
Hugh Howey's Beacon 23 started as a novel-in-installments, with each of the mostly freestanding parts released individually. Only after you'd completed the set could you see the full story of a space-age lighthouse keeper who came back from the interstellar war deeply damaged.
John Langan reviews Gemma Files
Wednesday 13 July 2016 | Reviews
From Locus Magazine's June 2016 issue
There's a cache of lost films at the center of Experimental Film, the fine, compelling novel by Gemma Files. The movies were made in the early years of the 20th century by a woman who herself went missing during what should have been a routine train journey to Toronto....
New Books : 12 July
Tuesday 12 July 2016
Anthologies from Jonathan Strahan, Douglas Lain, and Jacob Weisman, and titles by Bakker, Chu, Das, Davidson, Gratz, Haley, Henry, Kane, Levine, MacNaughton, Taylor, and Walton
This Week's Bestsellers
Monday 11 July 2016
A new edition of L. Ron Hubbard's Battlefield Earth ranks #1 at Publishers Weekly.
Peter Straub: Interior Darkness
Sunday 10 July 2016 | Perspectives
From Locus Magazine's July Issue interview
My ideas about narrative have certainly changed with time, and my whole stance toward it has changed, as would have to happen in any long engagement with a subject. I don't want to write the same kind of books I did when I started. Really, I can't. I like reading novels that go from the beginning to the end. I like reading novels that don't break the frame. I like novels that have endings one cannot anticipate, novels with jolting revelations.
Periodicals: second week July
Saturday 9 July 2016
New issues of Apex, Aphelion, Forever, Intergalactic Medicine Show, MOSF Journal of Science Fiction, Mythic Delirium, The New York Review of Science Fiction, The Dark, and Uncanny
Locus Bestsellers, July
Friday 8 July 2016
Bestsellers from specialty bookstores are led by Robert J. Sawyer's Quantum Night, Patrick Rothfuss' The Name of the Wind, Cixin Liu's The Three-Body Problem, and Christopher L. Bennett's Star Trek Enterprise: Rise of the Federation: Live by the Code.
Gardner Dozois reviews Short Fiction
Thursday 7 July 2016 | Reviews
From Locus Magazine's June 2016 issue
The April/May Double Issue of Asimov's is a substantial one, full of good stories, almost all of them core SF. The best story here is also the most ambitious one: "Flight from the Ages" by Derek Künsken, a story taking place over a timespan of billions of years...
Locus Magazine's New & Notable Books, July
Wednesday 6 July 2016
July New and Notable books include Neil Gaiman's The View from the Cheap Seats, Kameron Hurley's The Geek Feminist Revolution, and titles by Baxter & Reynolds, Clarke, Hearn, Hill, Lee, Saulter, and Strahan
New Books : 5 July
Tuesday 5 July 2016
Gardner Dozois' Year's Best Science Fiction: Thirty-third Annual Collection, Ben H. Winters' Underground Airlines, and titles by Amish, Bond, Caine, Daniel, Helms, Kuhn, Lee & Miller, Martinez, Milán, Orwin, Palmatier, Powers, Ryan, Schwab, Snodgrass, Verne St. John, Williams, and Wilson
This Week's Bestsellers
Monday 4 July 2016
Stephen King's End of Watch dominates; Sherrilyn Kenyon's Born of Legend debuts.
Cory Doctorow: Peak Indifference
Sunday 3 July 2016 | Perspectives
From Locus Magazine's July Issue.
From Ashley Madison to Office of Personnel Management, the future is clear: every couple weeks, from now on and for the foreseeable, a couple million people whose lives were just destroyed by a data breach will sheepishly show up on privacy advocates' doorsteps, ashen-faced like smokers who've just received cancer diagnoses, saying, "I guess you were right. What do we do?"
Periodicals: early July
Saturday 2 July 2016
New issues of Aurealis, Clarkesworld, Galaxy's Edge, GigaNotoSaurus, Lightspeed, Nightmare, and Shimmer
July 2016 Table of Contents
Friday 1 July 2016
The July issue features interviews with Peter Straub and Joe Hill, a column by Cory Doctorow, complete results of this year's Locus Awards and Poll, reports on the Nebula Conference and WisCon, and reviews of short fiction and books by Nina Allan, Dan Vyleta, Charles Stross, Joe Hill, Guy Gavriel Kay, and many others.
