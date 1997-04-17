» The New Yorker: Julie Phillips on The Fantastic Ursula K. Le Guin: The literary mainstream once relegated her work to the margins. Then she transformed the mainstream.

» Reviews of T.C. Boyle’s The Terranauts by Michael Berry in SF Chronicle and by M. John Harrison in The Guardian

» The Verge: Andrew Liptak lists The 11 best science fiction and fantasy novels of 2016 , by Anders, Chambers, Jemisin, Liu, Mamatas, Older, Staveley, Steele, Tieryas, Winters, and the VanderMeers

» New York Review of Books: James Gleick reviews Arrival and Ted Chiang’s Stories of Your Life and Others (preview only for non-subscribers)

Literary critic Robert Scholes, 87, died December 9, 2016 in Rhode Island. He wrote numerous works of literary theory, including several of SF inte...

Writer William Peter Blatty, 89, died of cancer on January 12, 2017 in New York. Blatty is best known for horror classic The Exorcist (1971). He wr...

You'd think failing kindergarten would be difficult to do, but I did it rather spectacularly. ... The book went around the class, and soon after that my parents got called in. My teacher said, 'When Blake had the book, he held it upside down when he read from it.'

Few occasions give more pleasure to a reader than witnessing the unexpected return to print of a long-silent author who once had a rewarding, admirable career. This time around, the satisfaction derives from the appearance of Cosmic Fusion, by Gordon Eklund.

The Weaver, published earlier this year in England under the far more evocative title The City of Woven Streets, is the second novel from the Finnish writer Emmi Itäranta, whose post-apocalyptic SF novel The Memory of Water deservedly gained attention a couple of years ago, largely because of her evocative, lyrical prose (she apparently writes simultaneously in Finnish and English). That prose serves her well in The Weaver...

Bestsellers from specialty bookstores are led by Brent Weeks' The Blood Mirror, Neil Gaiman's American Gods, N.K. Jemisin's The Fifth Season, and Alan Dean Foster's Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Nearly seven hundred pages of fiction by Kuttner from the short span of 1937 to 1940 finds the Golden Age Master even more deft and wide-ranging than in that first volume, Terror in the House... The sure hand and clever wit that would be fully on display under John Campbell's Golden Age guidance appear in stronger and more lasting flashes here.

David Brin & Stephen W. Potts' Chasing Shadows: Visions of Our Coming Transparent World and titles by Arden, Cogman, Dennard, Gilman, Liggett, and McGuire

Whitehead's The Underground Railroad and Chabon's Moonglow each ranks #1.

It wasn't really until I started to get into the novel that I buckled down and did some more research and realized how much perceived knowledge I had about the First World War was completely wrong and very American-centric. You watch these war movies, and it's all about the men at the battlefront. I did not realize at all how heavily involved women were in the First World War, and how directly tied it was to suffrage.

New issues of Abyss & Apex, Apex, Aurealis, Clarkesworld, Galaxy's Edge, GigaNotoSaurus, Intergalactic Medicine Show, Kaleidotrope, Lightspeed, Mythic Delirium, Nightmare, Shimmer, and Uncanny

New issues of Analog and Asimov's, both now bi-monthly; Lady Churchill's Rosebud Wristlet, and The Magazine of Fantasy & Science Fiction

January New and Notable books include Richard A. Lupoff's Where Memory Hides: A Writer's Life and titles by Beukes, Chabon, Corey, Duchamp, Ellis, Kuttner, MacLeod, Milford, Sanderson, Shusterman, Sterling, Strahan, Kai Ashante Wilson, and Robert Charles Wilson.

Let's say for the sake of argument that you voted for Donald Trump and you're ecstatic that he's taking the White House.

A study of American SF films, and titles by Bara, Bedford, Buettner, Flint, Forstchen, Hendee & Hendee, McKinley, Modesitt, Moore, Older, Pratchett, Scalzi, Scull, Jen Williams, and Tad Williams

The novelization Rogue One: A Star Wars Story debuts on two lists.

The January issue features interviews with Mary Robinette Kowal and Blake Charlton, a column by Cory Doctorow, spotlights on Ellen Kushner and Kelly Abbott, and reviews of short fiction and books by Colson Whitehead, Laure Eve, Ben Aaronovitch, Ellen Klages, Jonathan Strahan and many others.

December content at Beneath Ceaseless Skies, Daily SF, Strange Horizons, and Tor.com

Notable UK novels not (yet) published in the US, by Ben Aaronovitch, Becky Chambers, Robert Irwin, and Steph Swainston

Ray Cluley's Probably Monsters was one of the standouts of 2015, a collection of well-written stories about a variety of monsters in a variety of landscapes. His follow-up publication, the standalone novella, Within the Wind, Beneath the Snow, is another success.

Tackling both utopia and epic fantasy in a trilogy with divided timelines, multiple perspectives, and a wild genre mix, Johansen may not reach [Aldous] Huxley's satiric heights. Nonetheless, the work is genuinely subversive: social commentary in the guise of supernatural adventure.

An anthology of stories based on Edward Hopper paintings, plus titles by Bickle, Rambo, and Thompson

Colson Whitehead's The Underground Railroad continues to dominate lists.

The Lost World genre still remains readable, however, if we merely suspend our disbelief a little harder than with other genres. And thanks to Greg Luce at Armchair Fiction, we can enjoy new editions of some lesser-known classics from their "Lost World-Lost Race" series.

Revenger is tremendous fun, with perhaps the most linear, straightforward, and kinetic plot of all Reynolds's novels.

New editions of novels by Buzz Aldrin & John Barnes, Geoffrey A. Landis, Marge Pierce, H.G. Wells, and Bernard Wolfe

There are several reasons to admire Passengers: it addresses a topic that is usually avoided in science fiction films — how humanity might colonize the galaxy without the magic of faster-than-light travel; its starship is filled with imaginative visual touches; and its story is genuinely unpredictable, consistently holding one’s interest despite a small cast and limited sets. And yet, there is also something strangely incongruous about the film, as its uneasy blend of disparate elements sometimes makes it seem like a film at war with itself.

Robert Charles Wilson has crafted a novel that is at once shiny and futuristic and yet rousingly old-fashioned, considering its ambiance and character development, done up in the manner of a classic pre-modern adventure.

Ken MacLeod's The Corporation Wars: Insurgence, Greg Bear's Take Back the Sky, James S.A. Corey's Babylon's Ashes, and titles by Egan, Lansdale, Oliver, and Stueart

Colson Whitehead's The Underground Railroad rises on several lists.

Rewriting a novel to an American setting is a lot more than changing names and places and using Google Earth. The entire cultural heart changes. I actually went to upstate New York, to the Hudson Valley where it's set now, to do research. The region has a lot of Dutch history.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story provides precisely what it promises — a professionally-rendered, authentic Star Wars story — and enthusiastic devotees of the Star Wars universe will probably be pleased by the results. However, filmgoers who are not diehard fans... may be bored and appalled by this latest installment of the venerable franchise.

New issues of Apex, Aphelion, Mythic Delirium, and Perihelion

Tim Powers' Medusa's Web, Gene Wolfe's A Borrowed Man, and titles by Dickinson, Duncan, Flint & Dennis, Kupari, Shea, and Weis & Hickman

Currently MacLeod is in the middle of a saga, The Corporation Wars, with the third book, The Corporation Wars: Emergence, due in September 2017. But we can gear up for that conclusion by having a look at the first two.

John Crowley's The Chemical Wedding by Christian Rosencreutz and titles by Canavan, Fowler, Lord, and Wagers

Anne Rice's Prince Lestat and the Realms of Atlantis debuts on three lists.

Curating exhibitions involves a lot of writing, but also scenic design, planning how to display objects, a little filmmaking. Being a curator is akin to being a writer-director of a film.

We are going to lose much in 2017. That is something that we as writers, as artists, as human beings, cannot forget... but we cannot allow it to let us lose our hope or our ability to tell the stories that not only earn us our supper but also inspire and comfort others during times of great upheaval.

Titles from Locus Magazine's December issue listings of Selected Forthcoming Books by Author are arranged here by month.

Bestsellers from specialty bookstores are led by S.M. Stirling's Prince of Outcasts, Seanan McGuire's Once Broken Faith, Neal Stephenson's Seveneves, and Dayton Ward's Star Trek: Legacies: Purgatory's Key.

Wrapping your metaphoric arms around Manuel Gonzales's The Regional Office Is Under Attack! is nearly impossible — but it is delicious to try.

Robert Charles Wilson's Last Year, and titles by Arthur, Correia & Ringo, Dellamonica, Friedman, Gemmell, Gwynne, Hunter, Koch, Lackey, Pedersen, Planck, and Tregillis

Michael Chabon's Moonglow debuts on five lists.

The characters in my 1632 series are a bit idealized. The people rise to the occasion — not unrealistically, but within the parameters of the way they behave, they do as well as they could. That's the kind of story I wanted to tell.

New issues of Black Static, Clarkesworld, GigaNotoSaurus, Interzone, Lightspeed, The New York Review of Science Fiction, Nightmare, and The Dark

December New and Notable books include Walter Jon Williams' Impersonations and titles by Adams & Cohen, Bardugo, Brom, King, Kirby, Le Guin, Molles, Moore, Neumeier, Parisien & Wolfe, Salaam, and Whitehead

The December issue features interviews with Eric Flint and Thomas Olde Heuvelt, a column by Kameron Hurley, an obituary of Sheri S. Tepper, lots of photos from World Fantasy Convention, and reviews of short fiction and books by Jonathan Strahan, Erika Johansen, Ray Cluley, John Langan, Bob Proehl, Lois McMaster Bujold and many others.

November content at Beneath Ceaseless Skies, Daily SF, Strange Horizons, and Tor.com

Lauren Beukes' Slipping, Anne Rice's Prince Lestat and the Realms of Atlantis, Erika Johansen's The Fate of the Tearling, and titles by Dunstall, Johnson, and MacLeod

A new Star Wars/Rogue One novel, Catalyst, debuts.

This month we discover some dark delights, but also encounter fiction bogged down in the end-of-summer doldrums. Of the five original stories in the July/August 2016 issue of recent Hugo-winner Uncanny Magazine, two can be said to be truly dark. ...

In Traveler of Worlds, we have the latest and most substantial entry in [Silverberg's] serial autobiography: a kind of interactive memoir built, as the subtitle signals, on a series of extended conversations between Silverberg and Alvaro Zinos-Amaro. Zinos-Amaro — himself cosmopolitan, cultured, attentive, articulate, and interactive — is well-suited to the task of unpacking the worlds of this sophisticated, widely-traveled and -read, ferociously intelligent man.

Robert Silverberg's anthology This Way to the End Times, and new editions of a Christmas anthology by David G. Hartwell and works by Tanith Lee, Ken MacLeod, and Kim Stanley Robinson

It's Crowley's mad, capricious and hypnotically glorious retelling of a 400-year-old book which he has the temerity to dub, during an interview in the Guardian newspaper, "the first science fiction novel"...

Chuck Wendig's Invasive, which is about killer ants (sort of), is a companion (also sort of) to Zer0es, which was about killer hackers (mostly (but not really)). Both are rich, darkly funny page-turners with details designed to make those little hairs on the back of your neck stand up with how plausible they seem.

A collection of early work by Hugo Gernsback, Michael Chabon's associational Moonglow, the first collection by Brandon Sanderson, and titles by Bova, Brooks, Dalglish, Harrison, Morris & Tremblay, and Wright

David Weber's At the Sign of Triumph debuts on four lists; Ted Chiang makes the New York Times list.

Currently in its twenty-first year of operation, Jacob Weisman's Tachyon Publications has attained a nigh-legendary stature as one of the leaders and innovators in the modern domain of genre-centric small-presses. Just consider two of their latest offerings.

New print issues of Analog and Asimov's, and online issues of Aphelion, Fireside, Intergalactic Medicine Show, and Perihelion

This review focuses on a sampling of short fiction from three prominent online venues — Beneath Ceaseless Skies, Clarkesworld, and Uncanny Magazine.

In Revenger Alastair Reynolds inserts a distinctly old-fashioned space opera into a Stapledonian milieu right out of Last and First Men, a solar system rendered unrecognizable by millions of years of natural and unnatural processes.

The engine at the center of Hutchinson's near-future landscape is a prophetically simple notion that permits elaborate outgrowths of plot and speculative riffs. Basically, Hutchinson proclaims that the past will reassert itself — an observation utterly relevant in the light of certain political events of our own 2016.

Bruce Sterling's Pirate Utopia and titles by Fleskes, Larbalestier, Livingston, Tanaka, and Wells

David Weber's Shadow of Victory debuts on three lists; Ted Chiang is selling on Amazon.com.

Is Cyberpunk dead? No. I told some people who were reading Synners for the first time, recently, 'Well, there's actually not as much science fiction in it as there used to be.' People always say, 'Where's my flying car?' That's not the future we promised you. We promised you a dark technological dystopia. How do you like it?

Denis Villeneuve's Arrival is a film that will be properly praised as an unusually intelligent and sensitive science fiction film, derived from an unusually intelligent and sensitive science fiction story, Ted Chiang's "Story of Your Life" (1998). In many respects, it is faithful to Chiang's novella .... However, as invariably happens when Hollywood adapts even the finest science fiction literature available, certain aspects of the source material are, well, lost in translation.

Ken Liu's The Paper Menagerie and Other Stories, Kathleen Ann Goonan's This Shared Dream, and titles by Bujold, Christopher, Drake, Forstchen, Gilman, Herbert, Marillier, Modesitt, Toner, Valente, and Van Name

Keith Donahue's The Motion of Puppets opens with a bold statement from the heroine's perspective: "She fell in love with a puppet."

Crosstalk is a thoroughly plotted piece of work — hardly an advance in SFnal thinking about telepathy, but a thoroughly enjoyable example of what it's really good for these days — as a way to tell a tale.

Jonathan Strahan's Bridging Infinity, Dave Hutchinson's Europe in Winter, and titles by Bassingthwaite, Bates-Hardy, Bonesteel, Clink, Islington, Johnson, Littlewood, Neumeier, Newman, O'Flaherty, Remic, Taniguchi, Taylor, Weber, White, Wilber, and Yolen & Stemple

Brent Weeks' The Blood Mirror debuts on three lists.

The genre field is so much more rewarding to work in for me, personally, in many ways. It is a much friendlier place than literary fiction. People are much more invested in the idea of paying it forward. I don't mean to diss literary fiction — I love literary fiction, and many of the writers. I love John Barth with all my heart and always will. But genre writers just take care of their own in fandom, in general.

New issues of Apex, Clarkesworld, Fantastic Stories of the Imagination, Forever, Galaxy's Edge, GigaNotoSaurus, Lightspeed, Mythic Delirium, Nightmare, Shimmer, and Uncanny

Bestsellers from specialty bookstores are led by titles by Charles Stross, Jim Butcher, Naomi Novik, Greg Cox, J.K. Rowling, Neal Stephenson, and David Mack

November New and Notable books include Peter S. Beagle's Summerlong and titles by Donohue, Fowler, Le Guin, Cixin Liu, Ken Liu, Nix, Porter, Weinstein, and Willis.

If copyright law were a system of magic in a fantasy novel, we'd never buy it. It's full of exceptions and carve-outs that ignore its alleged underlying rationale and just fiddle things around for the sake of narrative convenience.

Ken Liu's Invisible Planets: Contemporary Chinese Science Fiction in Translation, Emmi Itäranta's The Weaver, Ellen Datlow's Nightmares: A New Decade of Modern Horror, and titles by Adams, Beaulieu & Ziegler, Birch, Brandt, Burgis, Butcher & Hughes, Clamp, Connolly, Cornell, Erikson, Gray, Hinz, Hunter, Maresca, Marillier, McLean, Panzo, Shinn, Weber, and Williamson

The November issue features interviews with Pat Cadigan and Cat Rambo, a column by Cory Doctorow, a report on Japanese Science Fiction, and reviews of short fiction and books by Alastair Reynolds, Juliet Marillier, Laird Barron, Ilona Andrews, Jonathan Strahan, and many others.

J.K. Rowling's Fantastic Beasts screenplay is selling on Amazon; Stephen King's The Bazaar of Bad Dreams debuts in paperback.

The Graveyard Apartment is a classic ghost story or weird tale, along the lines of milestone work by Shirley Jackson or early Stephen King. You won't encounter a postmodern, surreal New Weird puzzler here, as in something by Thomas Olde Heuvelt or Nathan Ballingrud. Instead, you will feel you are reading some mid-century-modern classic you never encountered before.

A new issue of The New York Review of Science Fiction, and October issues and content at Beneath Ceaseless Skies, Daily Science Fiction, Strange Horizons, and Tor.com

Novellas by Ursula K. Le Guin, an omnibus by Robert Aickman, and new hardcover editions of novels by Dick, Le Guin, Clarke, White, Heinlein, Herbert, and Gibson

October New and Notable books include Beth Cato's Breath of Earth, China Miéville's The Last Days of New Paris, and titles by Bartlett, Kowal, Le Guin, Shawl, Silverberg, Tem, Vaughn, Wendig, and Yoachim.

The novel he produced is utterly state-of-the-art SF, with bold new ideas, old-school action, and characters whom you will root wholeheartedly for. Prepare to fall from great heights into unknown territory.

Will McIntosh's Faller, Kai Ashante Wilson's A Taste of Honey, A.C. Wise's The Kissing Booth Girl and other stories, and titles by Brom, Cameron, Douglas, Fahnestock, Gustainis, McCormack, Melanson, Moreno-Garcia, Shepherd, and Weeks

Laurell K. Hamilton and E.K. Johnston debut.

You really can't teach comedy. You can teach a number of techniques, but you can't teach the comic temperament, or the comic way of looking at things. I know that, because I'll tell people a story I've read, or a story I've seen in the paper, and to me I can see all the funny sides, and they'll say, 'That's so tragic.' I'm like, 'Yes, but there's a funny side to it.'

New issues of Analog, Asimov's, Black Static, Interzone, and The Magazine of Fantasy & Science Fiction

New issues of Apex, Aphelion, Clarkesworld, Fireside, GigaNotoSaurus, Lightspeed, Nightmare, and The Dark

Partially-annotated listings of US books published in the past three weeks, including titles by Karen Joy Fowler, Ken Liu, China Miéville & Zak Smith, Walter Jon Williams, Connie Willis, Carl Abbott, Margaret Atwood, Shaun Tan, Neil Gaiman & Colleen Doran, Ursula K. Le Guin, and Jonathan Lethem. Full listings will resume next week.

James Dashner's The Fever Code debuts October 10th; Joey Graceffa's Children of Eden debuts October 17th.

I hoped to report that, after American producers had for the second time abused Godzilla in a disastrously awful film, Japan's Toho Studios had triumphantly reclaimed its iconic character in a classic addition to a venerable franchise. Instead, however, they have merely produced what Japan has long been noted for, another mediocre Godzilla movie. Still ... there is something to be said for films of mediocrity, as opposed to films that are atrocities.

The stakes keep rising, too, with further crimes committed, and pressure mounting on Colleen (from both her fellow convention-goers and the cops) to drop her investigation, and it all builds toward a satisfying conclusion. Mythos fans, mystery fans, and convention-goers (some of us are all three!) will all find plenty to like here.

Reviews of titles by Mercedes Lackey, Foz Meadows, Jennifer A. Nielsen, Naomi Novik, and Lindsay Ribar

Reviews of titles by Michael A. Armstrong, Holly Black & Cassandra Clare, Sarah Beth Durst, Kate Elliott, and Sandra Evans

Even mainstream authors have all sorts of ways of shifting the reader back and forth in time, revealing characters from different perspectives and at different points in their histories, but Priest literally puts his narrator through such time shifts, and the effect is both dizzying and firmly grounded. . .

After the disruptions of Updraft, the aerial society of the bone towersâ€”where people use human-made wings to travel from place to place, where life is precarious, and where monsters lurk in the clouds belowâ€”is on edge. Stability is precarious, and everyone is looking for someone to blame for the continuing problems.

When you're writing things from a historical viewpoint, you don't want anachronisms. What you have to watch out for is assuming that one kind of historical viewpoint takes precedence over another. You'll hear people say, "Lovecraft was a racist, but that was just his time." No it wasn't. My grandfather was alive then. There is the axis of time and historicity, but there are plenty of other axes: gender, class, and so on.

Her adventures take some cues from entertainments of the era, evoking the dime novel's melodrama, perils, and romanceâ€”there's a hot guy here, and everyone has secretsâ€”along with the wild interplay of tragicomedy in opera and operetta...

What drives us when we despair? More often than not, it is our personal mission. And if we don't have one, it can be easy to get stuck in a rut and lose focus and purpose.

The first appreciation derives from the sheer level of talent and word-wizardry and world-building that Le Guin exhibits. These stories are constructed so solidly, with such ingenuity and craftsmanship and heart, that they achieve the inevitable rightness and impressiveness of real world things.

Dann's choices emphasize impressive prose, sometimes precise and measured, sometimes absurdist, sometimes poetic... Dreaming in the Dark will especially appeal to two groups of readersâ€”those who love words themselves, and those who want an enticing sampler of work by some of Australia's most talented working writers.

Books by Ilona Andrews and Cixin Liu debut.

At least as far back as Bradbury's Something Wicked This Way Comes, moving forward through much of Stephen King's best work, horror fiction has featured protagonists at or near adolescence. The field has also featured families under stress and threat. Tremblay mines both these veins with skill and compassion, creating a portrait of a small community that bears comparison with the best of Stewart O'Nan's work.

The October issue features interviews with Connie Willis and Nisi Shawl, a column by Kameron Hurley, an obituary of David A. Kyle, and reviews of short fiction and books by Connie Willis, Alvaro Zinos-Amaro, Chuck Wendig, Naomi Novik, Jennifer Mason-Black, and many others.

September content at Beneath Ceaseless Skies, Daily SF, Strange Horizons, and Tor.com

Stephen Baxter's Obelisk, Peter F. Hamilton's Night Without Stars, Christopher Priest's The Gradual, Alastair Reynolds' Revenger, Connie Willis' Crosstalk, and titles by Barclay, Gibson, and Heitz

For all the recurring iconic images that populate Drowned Worlds, each story manages to become its own human-scale drama, evoking at its best not only a profound sense of loss, but a sort of cultural and global PTSD that may be getting pretty close to inevitable.

The US edition of Christopher Priest's The Gradual, the final volume of Lian Hearn's The Tale of Shikanoko, and titles by Bardugo, Carson, Dees & Flippin, Lindsey, Westerfeld/Lanagan/Biancotti, and Wilde

Books by Brian Herbert & Kevin J. Anderson and Alan Moore debut.

With his debut volume, Children of the New World, Alexander Weinstein is the latest creator to venture down such a path, and a fine job he does. Coming from outside the genre precincts, he nonetheless exhibits an intimate familiarity and dexterity with all of SF's toolkit, as well as the ability to insert some subtle homages to past landmarks of SF.

Kristine Kathryn Rusch's anthology Women of Futures Past, the first Library of America volume by Ursula K. Le Guin, and collections by Robert Silverberg and Clark Ashton Smith

A powerful debut novel, Jennifer Mason-Black's Devil and the Bluebird begins with a teenager's memories of what had been her mother's guitar, as she stands at a dirt crossroad on a chilly, moonless night with the instrument strapped to her back, hoping to make a deal with something like a devil.

I can affirm that the debut novel by Brian Lee Durfee, The Forgetting Moon, while not necessarily breaking new ground, provides plenty of well-crafted spectacle, thrills, suspense, blood, thunder and general sense of wonder.

Now here comes the ever-inventive Kij Johnson with The Dream-Quest of Vellitt Boe, which among other things addresses the almost complete absence of women in HPL's tales — and in particular The Dream-Quest of Unknown Kadath, whose plot it inverts in ingenious ways...

Cixin Liu's Death's End, K.M. Szpara's Transcendent: The Year's Best Transgender Speculative Fiction, and titles by Andrews, Cluess, Durst, Evenson, Latham, Porter, Priest, Simmons, and Turner

Three Harry Potter-related e-books by J.K. Rowling debut.

What makes something work as near-future SF is that the author has to be paying attention to the background. There's an awful lot of stories that CNN, Fox, NBC, just don't carry — or the BBC for that matter. You have to read widely around the technological trends, and the climatological issues. At this stage, denying climate change is futile and stupid. What are the consequences? ...A lot of this stuff is interconnected.

New issues of Analog, Apex, Aphelion, Asimov's, Fantastic Stories of the Imagination, Perihelion, and Uncanny

Ian McDonald's Luna: New Moon, Fran Wilde's Updraft, Michael Swanwick's Chasing the Phoenix, Alastair Reynolds' Poseidon's Wake, and titles by Card, Conroy, Correia, Czerneda, Donaldson, Erikson, Friedman, Older, Pratchett, Stirling, and Weber

This book needs to be slotted onto your shelves amongst all the other seminal anthologies that seek to limn the greatness of our field. Its judiciously and intelligently selected table of contents both entertains and instructs. Rusch has done important, masterful work here, and redressed a huge esthetic and moral imbalance.

Mary Robinette Kowal had her own ways of finding gritty truths in the course of her five "Glamourist Histories"... When she turns to a mixture of spycraft and spiritualism in Ghost Talkers, this apparent standalone is even more brutally direct about the horrific death tolls of Britain's Great War (World War One), showing its ghosts as they see themselves in their last moments.

Alan Moore's Jerusalem and titles by Anderson, Arnopp, Brennan, Herbert & Anderson, Hogan, Kurtz, Lovegrove, Martinez, Poole, Sherman, and Taylor

The Underground Railroad and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child continue to dominate lists.

I read a lot projections of the future, and people never factor in enough. They project a population of nine billion, but they don't factor in the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse — famine, war, disease, and death due to climate change. All they're doing is a projection of where we've been. Science fiction, when it's good, will pick up a whole bunch of these ideas at once.

Lavie Tidhar offers perhaps the best novella of the year in the July/August F&SF. "The Vanishing Kind" is set in London in the 1950s, but in an alternate London where the Nazis won WWII, and are in control in England. ...

Titles from Locus Magazine's September issue listings of Selected Forthcoming Books by Author are arranged here by month.

Bestsellers from specialty bookstores are led by Justin Cronin's The City of Mirrors, John Scalzi's The End of All Things, Neal Stephenson's Seveneves, and Chuck Wendig's Star Wars: Aftermath.

These thoughts are occasioned by China Miéville's new novella The Last Days of New Paris, which makes brilliant use of both the political and imagistic aspects of Surrealism — he even has creatures from Surrealist paintings and collages stomping around the Paris of 1950...

Nisi Shawl's Everfair, Peter S. Beagle's Summerlong, and titles by Alexander, Beaulieu, Bennett, Black, Bledsoe, Clark, Cogman, Cox, Czerneda, Flint & Carrico, Johansen, Maas, McGuire, Remic, Spencer, Steinmetz, and Stirling

Colson Whitehead's The Underground Railroad is still #1; Sarah J. Maas' Empire of Storms, published tomorrow, is selling well on Amazon sites.

The best way to secure data is never to collect it in the first place. Data that is collected is likely to leak. Data that is collected and retained is certain to leak. A house that can be controlled by voice and gesture is a house with a camera and a microphone covering every inch of its floorplan.

New issues of Aurealis, Clarkesworld, Fireside, Galaxy's Edge, GigaNotoSaurus, Intergalactic Medicine Show, Lightspeed, The New York Review of Science Fiction, Nightmare, and Shimmer

September New and Notable books include Michael Bishop's Joel-Brock the Brave and the Valorous Smalls and titles by Bakker, Berman, Guran, Hairston, Horton, Jemisin, Mamatas, Strahan, Swanwick, the VanderMeers, Wagers, Walton, and Weisman

The September issue features interviews with Charles Stross and Eleanor Arnason, a column by Cory Doctorow, lists of forthcoming books through June 2017, and reviews of short fiction and books by Christopher Priest, Beth Cato, Paul Tremblay, Peter S. Beagle, and many others.

August issues and content at Beneath Ceaseless Skies, Daily Science Fiction, Strange Horizons, and Tor.com

A new Wild Cards mosaic novel edited by George R.R. Martin & Melinda M. Snodgrass, a new Gor novel by John Norman, and titles by Belanger, Black & Clare, Boffard, Brockway, Clark, Davis, Durfee, Estep, McGee, Parks, and Sawyer

Colson Whitehead's The Underground Railroad is still #1; Harry Potter books are selling on Amazon lists; N.K. Jemison's The Obelisk Gate ranks at USA Today

I believe science fiction, fantasy, and horror provide a writer with the brightest, truest, and widest spectrum of colors to illustrate the mysteries, contradictions, and untapped potential of human nature.

New editions of Murray Constantine's Swastika Night, Ursula K. Le Guin's Always Coming Home, Marge Piercy's Woman on the Edge of Time, and titles by Jones, McCammon, and Ness

The Suicide Motor Club, the new novel from Christopher Buehlman, is a lean, mean, souped-up, eight cylinder, four-speed race car of a book.

This month's theme might be horror and the horrific, with the subtheme "Why am I reading horror when I usually don't much care for it?" ... The Nightmare Stacks is a direct sequel to The Rhesus Chart, which added vampires to the Laundry universe's roster of spooky threats.

Ultimately, I think what strikes me most forcefully about Swanwick's fiction, aside from his fresh yet historically resonant conceits, is its elegance and economy. Per the definition of the perfect short story, not a word is extraneous or wasted, not one element of plot inessential. The maximum effects are achieved with the minimum of prose.

Blake Charlton's Spellbreaker and titles by Barnhill, Campbell, Cato, Coles, Klune, Leake, Milford, Nothlit, Scott & Rose, and Thomas

Colson Whitehead's The Underground Railroad ranks #1 and #2 on four lists.

Scientists have reputations and funding to protect, and can't go out on a limb and make crazy predictions. I'm a science fiction writer. I can go out on all the limbs I want to, and make all the crazy predictions I want. I've written about genetically engineered bio weapons, in two novels and several short stories. That's why he wanted to talk to me.

Narratives also run through this anthology (just under the surface). Though presented in order of publication, these stories were chosen for continuing relevance and arranged to interplay like voices in a great conversation: shifting and offering new insights.

Aliette de Bodard's The House of Shattered Wings, Neil Gaiman's American Gods: The Tenth Anniversary Edition, Ken Liu's The Grace of Kings, and titles by Aycliffe, Bova, Canavan, Flint & Hunt, Grant, Hair, Holland, Liu, McDevitt, Meluch, Simmons, van Eekhout, and Weber/Zahn/Pope

The Fireman, Joe Hill's big new novel, is a freight train of a book. Long, composed of many sections, it's already in motion on the first page, and it does not let up until the very end.

We veer from the charmingly quotidian — at what hour the newspapers arrive on the Silverberg doorstep — to the loftily metaphysical: what are the meanings of age and time, where is the culture heading? Along the way, Silverberg offers commentary on his peers and literary ancestors...

N.K. Jemisin's The Obelisk Gate, Kij Johnson's The Dream-Quest of Vellitt Boe, collections by Tina Connolly, Carrie Vaughn, and Caroline M. Yoachim, Alvaro Zinos-Amaro's Traveler of Worlds: Conversations with Robert Silverberg, and titles by Kowal, Marmell, Miyabe, Stokes, and Wendig

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child remains #1; titles by Colson Whitehead, Sherrilyn Kenyon, and Orson Scott Card & Aaron Johnston debut.

Arabella is the fourth novel I wrote, and the first novel I sold. Novel number three is a hard SF YA set on Mars — that one definitely came out of my simulated Mars experience in Utah. Just about the time I was finishing that one up, I was shopping my second novel, and looking for a new agent. The responses I was getting from agents as well as editors was, 'Science fiction just isn't selling.' I was getting this from the editors of science fiction houses!

The Magazine of Fantasy & Science Fiction publishes a special David Gerrold issue; plus, debut issue of online 'zine Liminal Stories and new issues of Aphelion, Mothership Zeta, Mythic Delirium, The New York Review of Science Fiction, Perihelion, and The Dark

I write speculative fiction because that's how the world looks to me. Life is magic. Human society is horror. The world is science fiction. We carry tiny rectangles in our pockets that can access the sum total of human knowledge!

For all its intricate narrative linkages and loopbacks, The Race presents us with a world which is thoroughly seductive and ominously credible, and a degree of narrative sophistication as impressive as anything I've seen in recent SF.

Forrest Leo's wonderfully demented and comical debut novel, The Gentleman, lies more towards this hazy end of the steampunk spectrum than elsewhere. You can interpret it as a straight historical novel of a farcical type, along the lines of the Flashman books... But there's enough oddness, including ostensibly supernatural incidents and gadgetry riff of unreality, to push it just over the edge and into steampunk territory.

China Miéville's The Last Days of New Paris, Michael Swanwick's Not So Much, Said the Cat, Colson Whitehead's The Underground Railroad, and titles by Damico, Foyle, Hearn, Hieber, Kristoff, Mamatas, Swsenson, Wareness, and Wexler

J.K. Rowling, John Tiffany, and Jack Thorne's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is #1 at USA Today

Print issues of Black Static and Interzone, and online issues of Apex, Aurealis, Clarkesworld, Fantastic Stories of the Imagination, Fireside, Forever, GigaNotoSaurus, Lightspeed, and Nightmare

David Ayer's Suicide Squad strikes me as a very meh kind of film — a hodgepodge of characters and moments that work, and characters and moments that don't work, tossed together in a story line that sometimes makes sense and sometimes doesn't. [Still,] in contrast to Batman v Superman, [this film] is truer to both the contents and spirit of the comic books it is adapting...

While this is a personal decision that everyone is going to need to make on their own, here are some guidelines I've put together for myself in watching how other authors have managed this over the years. Consider quitting your day job...

Bestsellers from specialty bookstores are led by Guy Gavriel Kay's Children of Earth and Sky, Kim Stanley Robinson's Aurora, Neal Stephenson's Seveneves, and Chuck Wendig's Star Wars: Aftermath.

August New and Notable books include Becky Chambers' The Long Way to a Small, Angry Planet and titles by Chen, Das, Datlow, Hartley, Hurley, Kay, McKillip, Novik, Powers, Reynolds, Shriver, and Tremblay.

C.A. Higgins' Supernova and titles by Allen, Boffard, Bradley & Ross, Card & Johnston, Correia & Ringo, Guran, Harper, Hunter, Kenyon, Laine, McGuire, Meadows, Offord, Pinborough, Taylor & Johnson, Tchaikovsky, and Wagers

Isolated debuts by Michael J. Sullivan, Sylvain Neuvel, and Gail Carriger

The August issue features interviews with Nancy Kress and David D. Levine, a column by Kameron Hurley, reports on Locus Awards Weekend and Readercon with lots of pics, and reviews of short fiction and books by China Mieville, Jennifer Mason-Black, Jonathan Strahan, Matthew M. Bartlett, Walter Jon Williams, and many others.

Here are comments, presented anonymously, submitted by voters in this year's Locus Poll and Survey. Results of the poll were published in the magazine's July issue; survey results will appear in August issue.

Issues of Perihelion and Beneath Ceaseless Skies, and what's new at Daily SF, Strange Horizons, and Tor.com

"Magnus opuses" by Agustín de Rojas and Arkady & Boris Strugatsky, and other titles by Jon Hollins, John Kenny, John Langan, and Sarah Tolmie

A rare new story collection is something to look forward to, especially when, as with Dreams of Distant Shores, it includes three previously unpublished tales, a long novella all but unavailable since its original 1994 publication, an essay by McKillip on high fantasy, and an appreciative and sharply insightful afterword by Peter Beagle.

This seems to be a "steam engine time" kind of period in publishing, when writers who have focused exclusively on short fiction for many years now step forth with their long-anticipated debut novels. Now comes David Levine's Arabella of Mars, ushering him into hardcovers some twenty years after his first story appeared...

Max Gladstone's Four Roads Cross and titles by Bauers, Black, Craft, Crouch, Merbeth, Nassise, Palecek, and Sebold

A new Star Wars novel by Chuck Wendig debuts on four lists.

New issues of Analog, Asimov's, and Lady Churchill's Rosebud Wristlet.

To a remarkable extent, Star Trek Beyond is a film designed to appeal to aging fans of the original series [yet] also includes ample doses of the explosions, fistfights, and chaotic chases that are said to most entertain young filmgoers, though these scenes invariably bore and confuse this no-longer-young reviewer. It is thus a film that is likely to appeal to a wide variety of audiences, albeit for different reasons.

Having surveyed and relished the contents of A Natural History of Hell, what can we adduce as Ford's distinctions? A highly controlled mutable style and love of language, which can accommodate the first-person narration of a modern-day drug addict as easily as it contours to the omniscient attention given to a youth of the early twentieth century.

The glossary at the back of Andrea Hairston's Will Do Magic For Small Change includes words and phrases from African and Native American tribes, plus a smattering of European (mostly German). Hairston deftly weaves all this and more into two powerful linked tales...

Lain's main introduction and his introductions to each segment of the collection contain much wisdom about the relationship between art and war. They could easily be collated together as a valuable essay on the topic. And in fact he addresses my question about how 21st-century wars are different from 20th-century ones and thus alter their own fictional responses.

Jeffrey Ford's A Natural History of Hell, the US edition of Nina Allan's The Race, and titles by Carriger, Guran, Jones, Olson, Power, Revis, Schultz, and Turtledove

Ben H. Winters' Underground Airlines cracks the New York Times list.

For the longest time there has been this fight about what has more value, genre fiction or literary fiction. The truth is, we won the battle. We won it a decade ago, if not longer. Science fiction, fantasy, and horror elements are all over mainstream literature and have been for years and years. The people who don't like it are the Donald Trumps of genre fiction: they want to build a wall between us and the rest of the world. I can't be in favor of some kind of walled city state where science fiction and fantasy meet. I don't want it.

Greg Bear's Killing Titan, Jim Butcher's The Aeronaut's Windlass, Becky Chambers' The Long Way to a Small, Angry Planet, Zen Cho's Sorcerer to the Crown, Charles Stross' The Annihilation Score, and titles by Beaulieu, Blake, Forstchen, Gratz, Greenwood, Maguire, and Martinez

Ann & Jeff VanderMeer's massive The Big Book of Science Fiction, collections by Ben Bova, Alastair Reynolds, and Clifford D. Simak, and an anthology from Paula Guran

Hugh Howey's Beacon 23 started as a novel-in-installments, with each of the mostly freestanding parts released individually. Only after you'd completed the set could you see the full story of a space-age lighthouse keeper who came back from the interstellar war deeply damaged.

There's a cache of lost films at the center of Experimental Film, the fine, compelling novel by Gemma Files. The movies were made in the early years of the 20th century by a woman who herself went missing during what should have been a routine train journey to Toronto....

Anthologies from Jonathan Strahan, Douglas Lain, and Jacob Weisman, and titles by Bakker, Chu, Das, Davidson, Gratz, Haley, Henry, Kane, Levine, MacNaughton, Taylor, and Walton

A new edition of L. Ron Hubbard's Battlefield Earth ranks #1 at Publishers Weekly.

My ideas about narrative have certainly changed with time, and my whole stance toward it has changed, as would have to happen in any long engagement with a subject. I don't want to write the same kind of books I did when I started. Really, I can't. I like reading novels that go from the beginning to the end. I like reading novels that don't break the frame. I like novels that have endings one cannot anticipate, novels with jolting revelations.

New issues of Apex, Aphelion, Forever, Intergalactic Medicine Show, MOSF Journal of Science Fiction, Mythic Delirium, The New York Review of Science Fiction, The Dark, and Uncanny

Bestsellers from specialty bookstores are led by Robert J. Sawyer's Quantum Night, Patrick Rothfuss' The Name of the Wind, Cixin Liu's The Three-Body Problem, and Christopher L. Bennett's Star Trek Enterprise: Rise of the Federation: Live by the Code.

The April/May Double Issue of Asimov's is a substantial one, full of good stories, almost all of them core SF. The best story here is also the most ambitious one: "Flight from the Ages" by Derek Künsken, a story taking place over a timespan of billions of years...

July New and Notable books include Neil Gaiman's The View from the Cheap Seats, Kameron Hurley's The Geek Feminist Revolution, and titles by Baxter & Reynolds, Clarke, Hearn, Hill, Lee, Saulter, and Strahan

Gardner Dozois' Year's Best Science Fiction: Thirty-third Annual Collection, Ben H. Winters' Underground Airlines, and titles by Amish, Bond, Caine, Daniel, Helms, Kuhn, Lee & Miller, Martinez, Milán, Orwin, Palmatier, Powers, Ryan, Schwab, Snodgrass, Verne St. John, Williams, and Wilson

Stephen King's End of Watch dominates; Sherrilyn Kenyon's Born of Legend debuts.

From Ashley Madison to Office of Personnel Management, the future is clear: every couple weeks, from now on and for the foreseeable, a couple million people whose lives were just destroyed by a data breach will sheepishly show up on privacy advocates' doorsteps, ashen-faced like smokers who've just received cancer diagnoses, saying, "I guess you were right. What do we do?"

New issues of Aurealis, Clarkesworld, Galaxy's Edge, GigaNotoSaurus, Lightspeed, Nightmare, and Shimmer

The July issue features interviews with Peter Straub and Joe Hill, a column by Cory Doctorow, complete results of this year's Locus Awards and Poll, reports on the Nebula Conference and WisCon, and reviews of short fiction and books by Nina Allan, Dan Vyleta, Charles Stross, Joe Hill, Guy Gavriel Kay, and many others.