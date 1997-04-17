|
Cory Doctorow:
It's Time to Short Surveillance and Go Long on Freedom
Fri 20 Jan 1:13 pm
Book dealer and conrunner Larry Smith, 70, died January 20, 2017. Laurence C. Smith was born in 1946 and lived in Columbus OH. He co-chaired the Co...
Fri 20 Jan 10:10 am
The 2017 Philip K. Dick Award nominees have been announced: Consider, Kristy Acevedo (Jolly Fish) Hwarhath Stories: Transgressive Tales by Aliens,...
Periodicals: mid-January
Saturday 21 January 2017 | Monitor
New issues of The Dark, Fantastic Stories of the Imagination, MOSF Journal of Science Fiction, and Perihelion
Adrienne Martini reviews Bob Proehl
Friday 20 January 2017 | Reviews
From Locus Magazine's December 2016 issue
I thought I knew what Bob Proehl's A Hundred Thousand Worlds would be about before I even cracked the spine. It's about comic book conventions, the blurbs on the back said...
New in Paperback: January
Thursday 19 January 2017 | Monitor
Joe Hill's The Fireman, Dexter Palmer's Version Control, and titles by Asher, Bara, Dennard, Hemstreet, Kadrey, Marshall, Sanderson, and Schwab
Paul Di Filippo reviews David Brin & Stephen W. Potts
Wednesday 18 January 2017 | Reviews
Special to Locus Online
David Brin's The Transparent Society (1998) surveyed the new technology that is driving us towards more and more disclosure, and drew fresh new conclusions about the issues. Now, still cogitating on the ramifications of these issues, and displaying admirable tenacity and dedication to the cause, Brin offers an anthology of fiction on the topic, featuring a stellar lineup of contributors.
New Books : 17 January
Tuesday 17 January 2017 | Monitor
Charles Stross' Empire Games, Neil Clarke's anthology Galactic Empires, and titles by Germain, Graham & Land, McDermott, Moning, Roth, Vaughn, and White
This Week's Bestsellers
Monday 16 January 2017 | Monitor
Cixin Liu's The Three-Body Problem ranks #53 on Amazon.com this morning, after Obama plugs it in today's NYT
Blake Charlton: Forward & Backward
Sunday 15 January 2017 | Perspectives
Excerpts from Locus Magazine's January Issue interview
You'd think failing kindergarten would be difficult to do, but I did it rather spectacularly. ... The book went around the class, and soon after that my parents got called in. My teacher said, 'When Blake had the book, he held it upside down when he read from it.'
Paul Di Filippo reviews Gordon Eklund
Saturday 14 January 2017 | Reviews
Special to Locus Online
Few occasions give more pleasure to a reader than witnessing the unexpected return to print of a long-silent author who once had a rewarding, admirable career. This time around, the satisfaction derives from the appearance of Cosmic Fusion, by Gordon Eklund.
Gary K. Wolfe reviews Emmi Itäranta
Friday 13 January 2017 | Reviews
From Locus Magazine's December 2016 issue
The Weaver, published earlier this year in England under the far more evocative title The City of Woven Streets, is the second novel from the Finnish writer Emmi Itäranta, whose post-apocalyptic SF novel The Memory of Water deservedly gained attention a couple of years ago, largely because of her evocative, lyrical prose (she apparently writes simultaneously in Finnish and English). That prose serves her well in The Weaver...
Locus Bestsellers, January
Thursday 12 January 2017 | Magazine
Bestsellers from specialty bookstores are led by Brent Weeks' The Blood Mirror, Neil Gaiman's American Gods, N.K. Jemisin's The Fifth Season, and Alan Dean Foster's Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Paul Di Filippo reviews Henry Kuttner
Wednesday 11 January 2017 | Reviews
Special to Locus Online
Nearly seven hundred pages of fiction by Kuttner from the short span of 1937 to 1940 finds the Golden Age Master even more deft and wide-ranging than in that first volume, Terror in the House... The sure hand and clever wit that would be fully on display under John Campbell's Golden Age guidance appear in stronger and more lasting flashes here.
New Books : 10 January
Tuesday 10 January 2017 | Monitor
David Brin & Stephen W. Potts' Chasing Shadows: Visions of Our Coming Transparent World and titles by Arden, Cogman, Dennard, Gilman, Liggett, and McGuire
This Week's Bestsellers
Monday 9 January 2017 | Monitor
Whitehead's The Underground Railroad and Chabon's Moonglow each ranks #1.
Mary Robinette Kowal: The Familiar & the Strange
Sunday 8 January 2017 | Perspectives
Excerpts from Locus Magazine's January Issue interview
It wasn't really until I started to get into the novel that I buckled down and did some more research and realized how much perceived knowledge I had about the First World War was completely wrong and very American-centric. You watch these war movies, and it's all about the men at the battlefront. I did not realize at all how heavily involved women were in the First World War, and how directly tied it was to suffrage.
Electronic Periodicals: early January
Saturday 7 January 2017 | Monitor
New issues of Abyss & Apex, Apex, Aurealis, Clarkesworld, Galaxy's Edge, GigaNotoSaurus, Intergalactic Medicine Show, Kaleidotrope, Lightspeed, Mythic Delirium, Nightmare, Shimmer, and Uncanny
Print Periodicals: January
Friday 6 January 2017 | Monitor
New issues of Analog and Asimov's, both now bi-monthly; Lady Churchill's Rosebud Wristlet, and The Magazine of Fantasy & Science Fiction
Locus Magazine's New & Notable Books, January
Thursday 5 January 2017 | Magazine
January New and Notable books include Richard A. Lupoff's Where Memory Hides: A Writer's Life and titles by Beukes, Chabon, Corey, Duchamp, Ellis, Kuttner, MacLeod, Milford, Sanderson, Shusterman, Sterling, Strahan, Kai Ashante Wilson, and Robert Charles Wilson.
Cory Doctorow: It's Time to Short Surveillance and Go Long on Freedom
Wednesday 4 January 2017 | Perspectives
From Locus Magazine's January Issue.
Let's say for the sake of argument that you voted for Donald Trump and you're ecstatic that he's taking the White House.
New Books : 3 January
Tuesday 3 January 2017 | Monitor
A study of American SF films, and titles by Bara, Bedford, Buettner, Flint, Forstchen, Hendee & Hendee, McKinley, Modesitt, Moore, Older, Pratchett, Scalzi, Scull, Jen Williams, and Tad Williams
This Week's Bestsellers
Monday 2 January 2017 | Monitor
The novelization Rogue One: A Star Wars Story debuts on two lists.
January 2017 Table of Contents
Sunday 1 January 2017 | Magazine
The January issue features interviews with Mary Robinette Kowal and Blake Charlton, a column by Cory Doctorow, spotlights on Ellen Kushner and Kelly Abbott, and reviews of short fiction and books by Colson Whitehead, Laure Eve, Ben Aaronovitch, Ellen Klages, Jonathan Strahan and many others.
Periodicals: late December
Saturday 31 December 2016 | Monitor
December content at Beneath Ceaseless Skies, Daily SF, Strange Horizons, and Tor.com
New UK Books : October - December
Friday 30 December 2016 | Monitor
Notable UK novels not (yet) published in the US, by Ben Aaronovitch, Becky Chambers, Robert Irwin, and Steph Swainston
John Langan reviews Ray Cluley
Thursday 29 December 2016 | Reviews
From Locus Magazine's December 2016 issue
Ray Cluley's Probably Monsters was one of the standouts of 2015, a collection of well-written stories about a variety of monsters in a variety of landscapes. His follow-up publication, the standalone novella, Within the Wind, Beneath the Snow, is another success.
Faren Miller Reviews Erika Johansen
Wednesday 28 December 2016 | Reviews
From Locus Magazine's December 2016 issue
Tackling both utopia and epic fantasy in a trilogy with divided timelines, multiple perspectives, and a wild genre mix, Johansen may not reach [Aldous] Huxley's satiric heights. Nonetheless, the work is genuinely subversive: social commentary in the guise of supernatural adventure.
New Books : 27 December
Tuesday 27 December 2016 | Monitor
An anthology of stories based on Edward Hopper paintings, plus titles by Bickle, Rambo, and Thompson
This Week's Bestsellers
Monday 26 December 2016 | Monitor
Colson Whitehead's The Underground Railroad continues to dominate lists.
Paul Di Filippo reviews Three Classic Lost World Novels
Sunday 25 December 2016 | Reviews
Special to Locus Online
The Lost World genre still remains readable, however, if we merely suspend our disbelief a little harder than with other genres. And thanks to Greg Luce at Armchair Fiction, we can enjoy new editions of some lesser-known classics from their "Lost World-Lost Race" series.
Gary K. Wolfe reviews Alastair Reynolds
Saturday 24 December 2016 | Reviews
From Locus Magazine's November 2016 issue
Revenger is tremendous fun, with perhaps the most linear, straightforward, and kinetic plot of all Reynolds's novels.
Classics In Reprint: December
Friday 23 December 2016 | Monitor
New editions of novels by Buzz Aldrin & John Barnes, Geoffrey A. Landis, Marge Pierce, H.G. Wells, and Bernard Wolfe
Starshipboard Romance: A Review of Passengers
Thursday 22 December 2016 | Reviews
Special to Locus Online
There are several reasons to admire Passengers: it addresses a topic that is usually avoided in science fiction films — how humanity might colonize the galaxy without the magic of faster-than-light travel; its starship is filled with imaginative visual touches; and its story is genuinely unpredictable, consistently holding one’s interest despite a small cast and limited sets. And yet, there is also something strangely incongruous about the film, as its uneasy blend of disparate elements sometimes makes it seem like a film at war with itself.
Paul Di Filippo reviews Robert Charles Wilson
Wednesday 21 December 2016 | Reviews
Special to Locus Online
Robert Charles Wilson has crafted a novel that is at once shiny and futuristic and yet rousingly old-fashioned, considering its ambiance and character development, done up in the manner of a classic pre-modern adventure.
New Books : 20 December
Tuesday 20 December 2016 | Monitor
Ken MacLeod's The Corporation Wars: Insurgence, Greg Bear's Take Back the Sky, James S.A. Corey's Babylon's Ashes, and titles by Egan, Lansdale, Oliver, and Stueart
This Week's Bestsellers
Monday 19 December 2016 | Monitor
Colson Whitehead's The Underground Railroad rises on several lists.
Thomas Olde Heuvelt: Color of Language
Sunday 18 December 2016 | Perspectives
Excerpts from Locus Magazine's December Issue interview
Rewriting a novel to an American setting is a lot more than changing names and places and using Google Earth. The entire cultural heart changes. I actually went to upstate New York, to the Hudson Valley where it's set now, to do research. The region has a lot of Dutch history.
"I Have a Bad Feeling About This": A Review of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Saturday 17 December 2016 | Reviews
Special to Locus Online
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story provides precisely what it promises — a professionally-rendered, authentic Star Wars story — and enthusiastic devotees of the Star Wars universe will probably be pleased by the results. However, filmgoers who are not diehard fans... may be bored and appalled by this latest installment of the venerable franchise.
Periodicals: mid-December
Friday 16 December 2016 | Monitor
New issues of Apex, Aphelion, Mythic Delirium, and Perihelion
New in Paperback: November - December
Thursday 15 December 2016 | Monitor
Tim Powers' Medusa's Web, Gene Wolfe's A Borrowed Man, and titles by Dickinson, Duncan, Flint & Dennis, Kupari, Shea, and Weis & Hickman
Paul Di Filippo reviews Ken MacLeod
Wednesday 14 December 2016 | Reviews
Special to Locus Online
Currently MacLeod is in the middle of a saga, The Corporation Wars, with the third book, The Corporation Wars: Emergence, due in September 2017. But we can gear up for that conclusion by having a look at the first two.
New Books : 13 December
Tuesday 13 December 2016 | Monitor
John Crowley's The Chemical Wedding by Christian Rosencreutz and titles by Canavan, Fowler, Lord, and Wagers
This Week's Bestsellers
Monday 12 December 2016 | Monitor
Anne Rice's Prince Lestat and the Realms of Atlantis debuts on three lists.
Spotlight on: Brooks Peck, MoPOP Curator
Sunday 11 December 2016 | Perspectives
Excerpts from Locus Magazine's December Issue interview
Curating exhibitions involves a lot of writing, but also scenic design, planning how to display objects, a little filmmaking. Being a curator is akin to being a writer-director of a film.
Kameron Hurley: There Have Always Been Times Like These
Saturday 10 December 2016 | Perspectives
From Locus Magazine's December Issue.
We are going to lose much in 2017. That is something that we as writers, as artists, as human beings, cannot forget... but we cannot allow it to let us lose our hope or our ability to tell the stories that not only earn us our supper but also inspire and comfort others during times of great upheaval.
Locus Magazine's Forthcoming Books: Selected Titles through September 2017
Friday 9 December 2016 | Resources
Titles from Locus Magazine's December issue listings of Selected Forthcoming Books by Author are arranged here by month.
Locus Bestsellers, December
Thursday 8 December 2016 | Magazine
Bestsellers from specialty bookstores are led by S.M. Stirling's Prince of Outcasts, Seanan McGuire's Once Broken Faith, Neal Stephenson's Seveneves, and Dayton Ward's Star Trek: Legacies: Purgatory's Key.
Adrienne Martini reviews Manuel Gonzales
Wednesday 7 December 2016 | Reviews
From Locus Magazine's October 2016 issue
Wrapping your metaphoric arms around Manuel Gonzales's The Regional Office Is Under Attack! is nearly impossible — but it is delicious to try.
New Books : 6 December
Tuesday 6 December 2016 | Monitor
Robert Charles Wilson's Last Year, and titles by Arthur, Correia & Ringo, Dellamonica, Friedman, Gemmell, Gwynne, Hunter, Koch, Lackey, Pedersen, Planck, and Tregillis
This Week's Bestsellers
Monday 5 December 2016 | Monitor
Michael Chabon's Moonglow debuts on five lists.
Eric Flint: Remaking History
Sunday 4 December 2016 | Perspectives
Excerpts from Locus Magazine's December Issue interview
The characters in my 1632 series are a bit idealized. The people rise to the occasion — not unrealistically, but within the parameters of the way they behave, they do as well as they could. That's the kind of story I wanted to tell.
Periodicals: early December
Saturday 3 December 2016 | Monitor
New issues of Black Static, Clarkesworld, GigaNotoSaurus, Interzone, Lightspeed, The New York Review of Science Fiction, Nightmare, and The Dark
Locus Magazine's New & Notable Books, December
Friday 2 December 2016 | Magazine
December New and Notable books include Walter Jon Williams' Impersonations and titles by Adams & Cohen, Bardugo, Brom, King, Kirby, Le Guin, Molles, Moore, Neumeier, Parisien & Wolfe, Salaam, and Whitehead
December 2016 Table of Contents
Thursday 1 December 2016 | Magazine
The December issue features interviews with Eric Flint and Thomas Olde Heuvelt, a column by Kameron Hurley, an obituary of Sheri S. Tepper, lots of photos from World Fantasy Convention, and reviews of short fiction and books by Jonathan Strahan, Erika Johansen, Ray Cluley, John Langan, Bob Proehl, Lois McMaster Bujold and many others.
Periodicals: late November
Wednesday 30 November 2016 | Monitor
November content at Beneath Ceaseless Skies, Daily SF, Strange Horizons, and Tor.com
New Books : 29 November
Tuesday 29 November 2016 | Monitor
Lauren Beukes' Slipping, Anne Rice's Prince Lestat and the Realms of Atlantis, Erika Johansen's The Fate of the Tearling, and titles by Dunstall, Johnson, and MacLeod
This Week's Bestsellers
Monday 28 November 2016 | Monitor
A new Star Wars/Rogue One novel, Catalyst, debuts.
Paula Guran reviews Short Fiction
Sunday 27 November 2016 | Reviews
From Locus Magazine's October 2016 issue
This month we discover some dark delights, but also encounter fiction bogged down in the end-of-summer doldrums. Of the five original stories in the July/August 2016 issue of recent Hugo-winner Uncanny Magazine, two can be said to be truly dark. ...
Russell Letson reviews Alvaro Zinos-Amaro
Saturday 26 November 2016 | Reviews
From Locus Magazine's October 2016 issue
In Traveler of Worlds, we have the latest and most substantial entry in [Silverberg's] serial autobiography: a kind of interactive memoir built, as the subtitle signals, on a series of extended conversations between Silverberg and Alvaro Zinos-Amaro. Zinos-Amaro — himself cosmopolitan, cultured, attentive, articulate, and interactive — is well-suited to the task of unpacking the worlds of this sophisticated, widely-traveled and -read, ferociously intelligent man.
Classics In Reprint: November
Friday 25 November 2016 | Monitor
Robert Silverberg's anthology This Way to the End Times, and new editions of a Christmas anthology by David G. Hartwell and works by Tanith Lee, Ken MacLeod, and Kim Stanley Robinson
Paul Di Filippo reviews John Crowley
Thursday 24 November 2016 | Reviews
Special to Locus Online
It's Crowley's mad, capricious and hypnotically glorious retelling of a 400-year-old book which he has the temerity to dub, during an interview in the Guardian newspaper, "the first science fiction novel"...
Adrienne Martini reviews Chuck Wendig
Wednesday 23 November 2016 | Reviews
From Locus Magazine's October 2016 issue
Chuck Wendig's Invasive, which is about killer ants (sort of), is a companion (also sort of) to Zer0es, which was about killer hackers (mostly (but not really)). Both are rich, darkly funny page-turners with details designed to make those little hairs on the back of your neck stand up with how plausible they seem.
New Books : 22 November
Tuesday 22 November 2016 | Monitor
A collection of early work by Hugo Gernsback, Michael Chabon's associational Moonglow, the first collection by Brandon Sanderson, and titles by Bova, Brooks, Dalglish, Harrison, Morris & Tremblay, and Wright
This Week's Bestsellers
Monday 21 November 2016 | Monitor
David Weber's At the Sign of Triumph debuts on four lists; Ted Chiang makes the New York Times list.
Paul Di Filippo reviews Lauren Beukes and Bruce Sterling
Sunday 20 November 2016 | Reviews
Special to Locus Online
Currently in its twenty-first year of operation, Jacob Weisman's Tachyon Publications has attained a nigh-legendary stature as one of the leaders and innovators in the modern domain of genre-centric small-presses. Just consider two of their latest offerings.
Periodicals: mid-November
Saturday 19 November 2016 | Monitor
New print issues of Analog and Asimov's, and online issues of Aphelion, Fireside, Intergalactic Medicine Show, and Perihelion
Rachel Swirsky reviews Short Fiction
Friday 18 November 2016 | Reviews
From Locus Magazine's October 2016 issue
This review focuses on a sampling of short fiction from three prominent online venues — Beneath Ceaseless Skies, Clarkesworld, and Uncanny Magazine.
Russell Letson reviews Alastair Reynolds
Thursday 17 November 2016 | Reviews
From Locus Magazine's October 2016 issue
In Revenger Alastair Reynolds inserts a distinctly old-fashioned space opera into a Stapledonian milieu right out of Last and First Men, a solar system rendered unrecognizable by millions of years of natural and unnatural processes.
Paul Di Filippo reviews Dave Hutchinson
Wednesday 16 November 2016 | Reviews
Special to Locus Online
The engine at the center of Hutchinson's near-future landscape is a prophetically simple notion that permits elaborate outgrowths of plot and speculative riffs. Basically, Hutchinson proclaims that the past will reassert itself — an observation utterly relevant in the light of certain political events of our own 2016.
New Books : 15 November
Tuesday 15 November 2016 | Monitor
Bruce Sterling's Pirate Utopia and titles by Fleskes, Larbalestier, Livingston, Tanaka, and Wells
This Week's Bestsellers
Monday 14 November 2016 | Monitor
David Weber's Shadow of Victory debuts on three lists; Ted Chiang is selling on Amazon.com.
Pat Cadigan: The Future We Promised You
Sunday 13 November 2016 | Perspectives
Excerpts from Locus Magazine's November Issue interview
Is Cyberpunk dead? No. I told some people who were reading Synners for the first time, recently, 'Well, there's actually not as much science fiction in it as there used to be.' People always say, 'Where's my flying car?' That's not the future we promised you. We promised you a dark technological dystopia. How do you like it?
Two Thousand Translations: A Speech Odyssey: A Review of Arrival
Saturday 12 November 2016 | Reviews
Special to Locus Online
Denis Villeneuve's Arrival is a film that will be properly praised as an unusually intelligent and sensitive science fiction film, derived from an unusually intelligent and sensitive science fiction story, Ted Chiang's "Story of Your Life" (1998). In many respects, it is faithful to Chiang's novella .... However, as invariably happens when Hollywood adapts even the finest science fiction literature available, certain aspects of the source material are, well, lost in translation.
New in Paperback: October - November
Friday 11 November 2016 | Monitor
Ken Liu's The Paper Menagerie and Other Stories, Kathleen Ann Goonan's This Shared Dream, and titles by Bujold, Christopher, Drake, Forstchen, Gilman, Herbert, Marillier, Modesitt, Toner, Valente, and Van Name
Faren Miller Reviews Keith Donohue
Thursday 10 November 2016 | Reviews
From Locus Magazine's October 2016 issue
Keith Donahue's The Motion of Puppets opens with a bold statement from the heroine's perspective: "She fell in love with a puppet."
Gary K. Wolfe Reviews Connie Willis
Wednesday 9 November 2016 | Reviews
From Locus Magazine's October 2016 issue
Crosstalk is a thoroughly plotted piece of work — hardly an advance in SFnal thinking about telepathy, but a thoroughly enjoyable example of what it's really good for these days — as a way to tell a tale.
New Books : 8 November
Tuesday 8 November 2016 | Monitor
Jonathan Strahan's Bridging Infinity, Dave Hutchinson's Europe in Winter, and titles by Bassingthwaite, Bates-Hardy, Bonesteel, Clink, Islington, Johnson, Littlewood, Neumeier, Newman, O'Flaherty, Remic, Taniguchi, Taylor, Weber, White, Wilber, and Yolen & Stemple
This Week's Bestsellers
Monday 7 November 2016 | Monitor
Brent Weeks' The Blood Mirror debuts on three lists.
Cat Rambo: Beasts
Sunday 6 November 2016 | Perspectives
Excerpts from Locus Magazine's November Issue interview
The genre field is so much more rewarding to work in for me, personally, in many ways. It is a much friendlier place than literary fiction. People are much more invested in the idea of paying it forward. I don't mean to diss literary fiction — I love literary fiction, and many of the writers. I love John Barth with all my heart and always will. But genre writers just take care of their own in fandom, in general.
Periodicals: early November
Saturday 5 November 2016 | Monitor
New issues of Apex, Clarkesworld, Fantastic Stories of the Imagination, Forever, Galaxy's Edge, GigaNotoSaurus, Lightspeed, Mythic Delirium, Nightmare, Shimmer, and Uncanny
Locus Bestsellers, October and November
Friday 4 November 2016 | Magazine
Bestsellers from specialty bookstores are led by titles by Charles Stross, Jim Butcher, Naomi Novik, Greg Cox, J.K. Rowling, Neal Stephenson, and David Mack
Locus Magazine's New & Notable Books, November
Thursday 3 November 2016 | Magazine
November New and Notable books include Peter S. Beagle's Summerlong and titles by Donohue, Fowler, Le Guin, Cixin Liu, Ken Liu, Nix, Porter, Weinstein, and Willis.
Cory Doctorow: Sole and Despotic Dominion
Wednesday 2 November 2016 | Perspectives
From Locus Magazine's November Issue.
If copyright law were a system of magic in a fantasy novel, we'd never buy it. It's full of exceptions and carve-outs that ignore its alleged underlying rationale and just fiddle things around for the sake of narrative convenience.
New Books : 1 November
Tuesday 1 November 2016 | Monitor
Ken Liu's Invisible Planets: Contemporary Chinese Science Fiction in Translation, Emmi Itäranta's The Weaver, Ellen Datlow's Nightmares: A New Decade of Modern Horror, and titles by Adams, Beaulieu & Ziegler, Birch, Brandt, Burgis, Butcher & Hughes, Clamp, Connolly, Cornell, Erikson, Gray, Hinz, Hunter, Maresca, Marillier, McLean, Panzo, Shinn, Weber, and Williamson
November 2016 Table of Contents
Tuesday 1 November 2016 | Magazine
The November issue features interviews with Pat Cadigan and Cat Rambo, a column by Cory Doctorow, a report on Japanese Science Fiction, and reviews of short fiction and books by Alastair Reynolds, Juliet Marillier, Laird Barron, Ilona Andrews, Jonathan Strahan, and many others.
This Week's Bestsellers
Monday 31 October 2016 | Monitor
J.K. Rowling's Fantastic Beasts screenplay is selling on Amazon; Stephen King's The Bazaar of Bad Dreams debuts in paperback.
Paul Di Filippo reviews Mariko Koike
Sunday 30 October 2016 | Reviews
Special to Locus Online
The Graveyard Apartment is a classic ghost story or weird tale, along the lines of milestone work by Shirley Jackson or early Stephen King. You won't encounter a postmodern, surreal New Weird puzzler here, as in something by Thomas Olde Heuvelt or Nathan Ballingrud. Instead, you will feel you are reading some mid-century-modern classic you never encountered before.
Periodicals: late October
Saturday 29 October 2016 | Monitor
A new issue of The New York Review of Science Fiction, and October issues and content at Beneath Ceaseless Skies, Daily Science Fiction, Strange Horizons, and Tor.com
Classics In Reprint: October
Friday 28 October 2016 | Monitor
Novellas by Ursula K. Le Guin, an omnibus by Robert Aickman, and new hardcover editions of novels by Dick, Le Guin, Clarke, White, Heinlein, Herbert, and Gibson
Locus Magazine's New & Notable Books, October
Thursday 27 October 2016 | Magazine
October New and Notable books include Beth Cato's Breath of Earth, China Miéville's The Last Days of New Paris, and titles by Bartlett, Kowal, Le Guin, Shawl, Silverberg, Tem, Vaughn, Wendig, and Yoachim.
Paul Di Filippo Reviews Will McIntosh
Wednesday 26 October 2016 | Reviews
Special to Locus Online
The novel he produced is utterly state-of-the-art SF, with bold new ideas, old-school action, and characters whom you will root wholeheartedly for. Prepare to fall from great heights into unknown territory.
New Books : 25 October
Tuesday 25 October 2016 | Monitor
Will McIntosh's Faller, Kai Ashante Wilson's A Taste of Honey, A.C. Wise's The Kissing Booth Girl and other stories, and titles by Brom, Cameron, Douglas, Fahnestock, Gustainis, McCormack, Melanson, Moreno-Garcia, Shepherd, and Weeks
This Week's Bestsellers
Monday 24 October 2016 | Monitor
Laurell K. Hamilton and E.K. Johnston debut.
Connie Willis: Open Channel
Sunday 23 October 2016 | Perspectives
Excerpts from Locus Magazine's October Issue interview
You really can't teach comedy. You can teach a number of techniques, but you can't teach the comic temperament, or the comic way of looking at things. I know that, because I'll tell people a story I've read, or a story I've seen in the paper, and to me I can see all the funny sides, and they'll say, 'That's so tragic.' I'm like, 'Yes, but there's a funny side to it.'
Print Periodicals: October
Saturday 22 October 2016 | Monitor
New issues of Analog, Asimov's, Black Static, Interzone, and The Magazine of Fantasy & Science Fiction
Online Periodicals: early/mid-October
Friday 21 October 2016 | Monitor
New issues of Apex, Aphelion, Clarkesworld, Fireside, GigaNotoSaurus, Lightspeed, Nightmare, and The Dark
New Books : 4 October, 11 October, and 18 October
Thursday 20 October 2016 | Monitor
Partially-annotated listings of US books published in the past three weeks, including titles by Karen Joy Fowler, Ken Liu, China Miéville & Zak Smith, Walter Jon Williams, Connie Willis, Carl Abbott, Margaret Atwood, Shaun Tan, Neil Gaiman & Colleen Doran, Ursula K. Le Guin, and Jonathan Lethem. Full listings will resume next week.
This Week's and Last Week's Bestsellers
Wednesday 19 October 2016 | Monitor
James Dashner's The Fever Code debuts October 10th; Joey Graceffa's Children of Eden debuts October 17th.
Another Day, Another Dinosaur: A Review of Shin Godzilla (aka Godzilla Resurgence)
Wednesday 19 October 2016 | Reviews
Special to Locus Online
I hoped to report that, after American producers had for the second time abused Godzilla in a disastrously awful film, Japan's Toho Studios had triumphantly reclaimed its iconic character in a classic addition to a venerable franchise. Instead, however, they have merely produced what Japan has long been noted for, another mediocre Godzilla movie. Still ... there is something to be said for films of mediocrity, as opposed to films that are atrocities.
Tim Pratt Reviews Nick Mamatas
Tuesday 18 October 2016 | Reviews
From Locus Magazine's October 2016 issue
The stakes keep rising, too, with further crimes committed, and pressure mounting on Colleen (from both her fellow convention-goers and the cops) to drop her investigation, and it all builds toward a satisfying conclusion. Mythos fans, mystery fans, and convention-goers (some of us are all three!) will all find plenty to like here.
Carolyn Cushman Reviews Lackey, Meadows, Nielsen, Novik, Ribar
Monday 17 October 2016 | Reviews
From Locus Magazine's September 2016 issue
Reviews of titles by Mercedes Lackey, Foz Meadows, Jennifer A. Nielsen, Naomi Novik, and Lindsay Ribar
Carolyn Cushman Reviews Armstrong, Black & Clare, Durst, Elliott, Evans
Friday 14 October 2016 | Reviews
From Locus Magazine's September 2016 issue
Reviews of titles by Michael A. Armstrong, Holly Black & Cassandra Clare, Sarah Beth Durst, Kate Elliott, and Sandra Evans
Gary K. Wolfe Reviews Christopher Priest
Thursday 13 October 2016 | Reviews
From Locus Magazine's September 2016 issue
Even mainstream authors have all sorts of ways of shifting the reader back and forth in time, revealing characters from different perspectives and at different points in their histories, but Priest literally puts his narrator through such time shifts, and the effect is both dizzying and firmly grounded. . .
Liz Bourke Reviews Fran Wilde
Tuesday 11 October 2016 | Reviews
From Locus Magazine's September 2016 issue
After the disruptions of Updraft, the aerial society of the bone towersâ€”where people use human-made wings to travel from place to place, where life is precarious, and where monsters lurk in the clouds belowâ€”is on edge. Stability is precarious, and everyone is looking for someone to blame for the continuing problems.
Nisi Shawl: A Real Magician
Monday 10 October 2016 | Perspectives
Excerpt from Locus Magazine's October Issue interview
When you're writing things from a historical viewpoint, you don't want anachronisms. What you have to watch out for is assuming that one kind of historical viewpoint takes precedence over another. You'll hear people say, "Lovecraft was a racist, but that was just his time." No it wasn't. My grandfather was alive then. There is the axis of time and historicity, but there are plenty of other axes: gender, class, and so on.
Faren Miller Reviews Beth Cato
Sunday 9 October 2016 | Reviews
From Locus Magazine's September 2016 issue
Her adventures take some cues from entertainments of the era, evoking the dime novel's melodrama, perils, and romanceâ€”there's a hot guy here, and everyone has secretsâ€”along with the wild interplay of tragicomedy in opera and operetta...
Kameron Hurley: The Mission-Driven Writing Career
Friday 7 October 2016 | Perspectives
From Locus Magazine's October Issue.
What drives us when we despair? More often than not, it is our personal mission. And if we don't have one, it can be easy to get stuck in a rut and lose focus and purpose.
Paul Di Filippo Reviews Ursula K. Le Guin
Friday 7 October 2016 | Reviews
Special to Locus Online
The first appreciation derives from the sheer level of talent and word-wizardry and world-building that Le Guin exhibits. These stories are constructed so solidly, with such ingenuity and craftsmanship and heart, that they achieve the inevitable rightness and impressiveness of real world things.
Rachel Swirsky Reviews Dreaming in the Dark
Thursday 6 October 2016 | Reviews
From Locus Magazine's August 2016 issue
Dann's choices emphasize impressive prose, sometimes precise and measured, sometimes absurdist, sometimes poetic... Dreaming in the Dark will especially appeal to two groups of readersâ€”those who love words themselves, and those who want an enticing sampler of work by some of Australia's most talented working writers.
This Week's Bestsellers
Tuesday 4 October 2016 | Monitor
Books by Ilona Andrews and Cixin Liu debut.
John Langan Reviews Paul Tremblay
Monday 3 October 2016 | Reviews
From Locus Magazine's September 2016 issue
At least as far back as Bradbury's Something Wicked This Way Comes, moving forward through much of Stephen King's best work, horror fiction has featured protagonists at or near adolescence. The field has also featured families under stress and threat. Tremblay mines both these veins with skill and compassion, creating a portrait of a small community that bears comparison with the best of Stewart O'Nan's work.
October 2016 Table of Contents
Saturday 1 October 2016 | Magazine
The October issue features interviews with Connie Willis and Nisi Shawl, a column by Kameron Hurley, an obituary of David A. Kyle, and reviews of short fiction and books by Connie Willis, Alvaro Zinos-Amaro, Chuck Wendig, Naomi Novik, Jennifer Mason-Black, and many others.
