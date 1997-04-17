» The New Yorker: Julie Phillips on The Fantastic Ursula K. Le Guin: The literary mainstream once relegated her work to the margins. Then she transformed the mainstream.

Wed 25 Jan

Wed 25 Jan

Wednesday 25 January 2017

From Locus Magazine's December 2016 issue



The Rise of Io is a messy, scrappy, and yet incred­ibly fun science fiction thriller with extra body-snatching (more like body-sharing) aliens.

Tuesday 24 January 2017

Monday 23 January 2017

Susan Dennard's YA fantasy Windwitch debuts on two lists; George Orwell's Nineteen Eighty-Four ranks #6 this morning on Amazon.com

Sunday 22 January 2017

From Locus Magazine's January Issue



The other writers have made it more real. The world is already a great big stewpot of periods, books, and cities I love. But I've only explored certain corners of it. A real world is vast and full of complexities and contradictions.

Saturday 21 January 2017

Friday 20 January 2017

From Locus Magazine's December 2016 issue



I thought I knew what Bob Proehl's A Hundred Thousand Worlds would be about be­fore I even cracked the spine. It's about comic book conventions, the blurbs on the back said...

Thursday 19 January 2017

Wednesday 18 January 2017

Special to Locus Online



David Brin's The Transparent Society (1998) surveyed the new technology that is driving us towards more and more disclosure, and drew fresh new conclusions about the issues. Now, still cogitating on the ramifications of these issues, and displaying admirable tenacity and dedication to the cause, Brin offers an anthology of fiction on the topic, featuring a stellar lineup of contributors.

Tuesday 17 January 2017

Monday 16 January 2017

The Three-Body Problem ranks #53 on Amazon.com this morning, after NYT Cixin Liu'sranks #53 on Amazon.com this morning, after Obama plugs it in today's

Sunday 15 January 2017

Excerpts from Locus Magazine's January Issue interview



You'd think failing kindergarten would be difficult to do, but I did it rather spectacularly. ... The book went around the class, and soon after that my parents got called in. My teacher said, 'When Blake had the book, he held it upside down when he read from it.'

Saturday 14 January 2017

Special to Locus Online



Few occasions give more pleasure to a reader than witnessing the unexpected return to print of a long-silent author who once had a rewarding, admirable career. This time around, the satisfaction derives from the appearance of Cosmic Fusion, by Gordon Eklund.

Friday 13 January 2017

From Locus Magazine's December 2016 issue



The Weaver, published earlier this year in England under the far more evocative title The City of Woven Streets, is the second novel from the Finnish writer Emmi Itäranta, whose post-apocalyptic SF novel The Memory of Water deservedly gained attention a couple of years ago, largely because of her evocative, lyrical prose (she apparently writes simultaneously in Finnish and English). That prose serves her well in The Weaver...

Thursday 12 January 2017

Wednesday 11 January 2017

Special to Locus Online



Nearly seven hundred pages of fiction by Kuttner from the short span of 1937 to 1940 finds the Golden Age Master even more deft and wide-ranging than in that first volume, Terror in the House... The sure hand and clever wit that would be fully on display under John Campbell's Golden Age guidance appear in stronger and more lasting flashes here.

Tuesday 10 January 2017

Monday 9 January 2017

Whitehead's The Underground Railroad and Chabon's Moonglow each ranks #1.

Sunday 8 January 2017

Excerpts from Locus Magazine's January Issue interview



It wasn't really until I started to get into the novel that I buckled down and did some more research and realized how much perceived knowledge I had about the First World War was completely wrong and very American-centric. You watch these war movies, and it's all about the men at the battlefront. I did not realize at all how heavily involved women were in the First World War, and how directly tied it was to suffrage.

Saturday 7 January 2017

Friday 6 January 2017

Thursday 5 January 2017

January New and Notable books include Richard A. Lupoff's Where Memory Hides: A Writer's Life and titles by Beukes, Chabon, Corey, Duchamp, Ellis, Kuttner, MacLeod, Milford, Sanderson, Shusterman, Sterling, Strahan, Kai Ashante Wilson, and Robert Charles Wilson.

Wednesday 4 January 2017

From Locus Magazine's January Issue.



Let's say for the sake of argument that you voted for Donald Trump and you're ecstatic that he's taking the White House.

Tuesday 3 January 2017

Monday 2 January 2017

The novelization Rogue One: A Star Wars Story debuts on two lists.

Sunday 1 January 2017

The January issue features interviews with Mary Robinette Kowal and Blake Charlton, a column by Cory Doctorow, spotlights on Ellen Kushner and Kelly Abbott, and reviews of short fiction and books by Colson Whitehead, Laure Eve, Ben Aaronovitch, Ellen Klages, Jonathan Strahan and many others.

Saturday 31 December 2016

Friday 30 December 2016

Thursday 29 December 2016

From Locus Magazine's December 2016 issue



Ray Cluley's Probably Monsters was one of the standouts of 2015, a collection of well-written stories about a variety of monsters in a variety of landscapes. His follow-up publication, the standalone novella, Within the Wind, Beneath the Snow, is another success.

Wednesday 28 December 2016

From Locus Magazine's December 2016 issue



Tackling both utopia and epic fantasy in a trilogy with divided timelines, multiple perspectives, and a wild genre mix, Johansen may not reach [Aldous] Huxley's satiric heights. Nonetheless, the work is genuinely subversive: social commentary in the guise of supernatural adventure.

Tuesday 27 December 2016

Monday 26 December 2016

Colson Whitehead's The Underground Railroad continues to dominate lists.

Sunday 25 December 2016

Special to Locus Online



The Lost World genre still remains readable, however, if we merely suspend our disbelief a little harder than with other genres. And thanks to Greg Luce at Armchair Fiction, we can enjoy new editions of some lesser-known classics from their "Lost World-Lost Race" series.

Saturday 24 December 2016

From Locus Magazine's November 2016 issue



Revenger is tremendous fun, with perhaps the most linear, straightforward, and kinetic plot of all Reynolds's novels.

Friday 23 December 2016

Thursday 22 December 2016

Special to Locus Online



There are several reasons to admire Passengers: it addresses a topic that is usually avoided in science fiction films — how humanity might colonize the galaxy without the magic of faster-than-light travel; its starship is filled with imaginative visual touches; and its story is genuinely unpredictable, consistently holding one’s interest despite a small cast and limited sets. And yet, there is also something strangely incongruous about the film, as its uneasy blend of disparate elements sometimes makes it seem like a film at war with itself.

Wednesday 21 December 2016

Special to Locus Online



Robert Charles Wilson has crafted a novel that is at once shiny and futuristic and yet rousingly old-fashioned, considering its ambiance and character development, done up in the manner of a classic pre-modern adventure.

Tuesday 20 December 2016

Monday 19 December 2016

Colson Whitehead's The Underground Railroad rises on several lists.

Sunday 18 December 2016

Excerpts from Locus Magazine's December Issue interview



Rewriting a novel to an American setting is a lot more than changing names and places and using Google Earth. The entire cultural heart changes. I actually went to upstate New York, to the Hudson Valley where it's set now, to do research. The region has a lot of Dutch history.

Saturday 17 December 2016

Special to Locus Online



Rogue One: A Star Wars Story provides precisely what it promises — a professionally-rendered, authentic Star Wars story — and enthusiastic devotees of the Star Wars universe will probably be pleased by the results. However, filmgoers who are not diehard fans... may be bored and appalled by this latest installment of the venerable franchise.

Friday 16 December 2016

Thursday 15 December 2016

Wednesday 14 December 2016

Special to Locus Online



Currently MacLeod is in the middle of a saga, The Corporation Wars, with the third book, The Corporation Wars: Emergence, due in September 2017. But we can gear up for that conclusion by having a look at the first two.

Tuesday 13 December 2016

Monday 12 December 2016

Anne Rice's Prince Lestat and the Realms of Atlantis debuts on three lists.

Sunday 11 December 2016

Excerpts from Locus Magazine's December Issue interview



Curating exhibitions involves a lot of writing, but also scenic design, planning how to display objects, a little filmmaking. Being a curator is akin to being a writer-director of a film.

Saturday 10 December 2016

From Locus Magazine's December Issue.



We are going to lose much in 2017. That is something that we as writers, as artists, as human beings, cannot forget... but we cannot allow it to let us lose our hope or our ability to tell the stories that not only earn us our supper but also inspire and comfort others during times of great upheaval.

Friday 9 December 2016

Thursday 8 December 2016

Bestsellers from specialty bookstores are led by S.M. Stirling's Prince of Outcasts, Seanan McGuire's Once Broken Faith, Neal Stephenson's Seveneves, and Dayton Ward's Star Trek: Legacies: Purgatory's Key.

Wednesday 7 December 2016

From Locus Magazine's October 2016 issue



Wrapping your metaphoric arms around Manuel Gonzales's The Regional Office Is Under Attack! is nearly impossible — but it is delicious to try.

Tuesday 6 December 2016

Monday 5 December 2016

Michael Chabon's Moonglow debuts on five lists.

Sunday 4 December 2016

Excerpts from Locus Magazine's December Issue interview



The characters in my 1632 series are a bit idealized. The people rise to the occasion — not unrealistically, but within the parameters of the way they behave, they do as well as they could. That's the kind of story I wanted to tell.

Saturday 3 December 2016

Friday 2 December 2016

December New and Notable books include Walter Jon Williams' Impersonations and titles by Adams & Cohen, Bardugo, Brom, King, Kirby, Le Guin, Molles, Moore, Neumeier, Parisien & Wolfe, Salaam, and Whitehead

Thursday 1 December 2016

The December issue features interviews with Eric Flint and Thomas Olde Heuvelt, a column by Kameron Hurley, an obituary of Sheri S. Tepper, lots of photos from World Fantasy Convention, and reviews of short fiction and books by Jonathan Strahan, Erika Johansen, Ray Cluley, John Langan, Bob Proehl, Lois McMaster Bujold and many others.

Wednesday 30 November 2016

Tuesday 29 November 2016

Monday 28 November 2016

A new Star Wars/Rogue One novel, Catalyst, debuts.

Sunday 27 November 2016

From Locus Magazine's October 2016 issue



This month we discover some dark delights, but also encounter fiction bogged down in the end-of-summer doldrums. Of the five original stories in the July/August 2016 issue of recent Hugo-winner Uncanny Magazine, two can be said to be truly dark. ...

Saturday 26 November 2016

From Locus Magazine's October 2016 issue



In Traveler of Worlds, we have the latest and most substantial entry in [Silverberg's] serial autobiography: a kind of interactive memoir built, as the subtitle signals, on a series of extended conversations between Silverberg and Alvaro Zinos-Amaro. Zinos-Amaro — himself cosmopolitan, cultured, attentive, articulate, and interactive — is well-suited to the task of unpacking the worlds of this sophisticated, widely-traveled and -read, ferociously intelligent man.

Friday 25 November 2016

Thursday 24 November 2016

Special to Locus Online



It's Crowley's mad, capricious and hypnotically glorious retelling of a 400-year-old book which he has the temerity to dub, during an interview in the Guardian newspaper, "the first science fiction novel"...

Wednesday 23 November 2016

From Locus Magazine's October 2016 issue



Chuck Wendig's Invasive, which is about killer ants (sort of), is a companion (also sort of) to Zer0es, which was about killer hackers (mostly (but not really)). Both are rich, darkly funny page-turners with details designed to make those little hairs on the back of your neck stand up with how plausible they seem.

Tuesday 22 November 2016

Monday 21 November 2016

David Weber's At the Sign of Triumph debuts on four lists; Ted Chiang makes the New York Times list.

Sunday 20 November 2016

Special to Locus Online



Currently in its twenty-first year of operation, Jacob Weisman's Tachyon Publications has attained a nigh-legendary stature as one of the leaders and innovators in the modern domain of genre-centric small-presses. Just consider two of their latest offerings.

Saturday 19 November 2016

Friday 18 November 2016

From Locus Magazine's October 2016 issue



This review focuses on a sampling of short fiction from three prominent online venues — Beneath Ceaseless Skies, Clarkesworld, and Uncanny Magazine.

Thursday 17 November 2016

From Locus Magazine's October 2016 issue



In Revenger Alastair Reynolds inserts a distinctly old-fashioned space opera into a Stapledonian milieu right out of Last and First Men, a solar system rendered unrecognizable by millions of years of natural and unnatural processes.

Wednesday 16 November 2016

Special to Locus Online



The engine at the center of Hutchinson's near-future landscape is a prophetically simple notion that permits elaborate outgrowths of plot and speculative riffs. Basically, Hutchinson proclaims that the past will reassert itself — an observation utterly relevant in the light of certain political events of our own 2016.

Tuesday 15 November 2016

Monday 14 November 2016

David Weber's Shadow of Victory debuts on three lists; Ted Chiang is selling on Amazon.com.

Sunday 13 November 2016

Excerpts from Locus Magazine's November Issue interview



Is Cyberpunk dead? No. I told some people who were reading Synners for the first time, recently, 'Well, there's actually not as much science fiction in it as there used to be.' People always say, 'Where's my flying car?' That's not the future we promised you. We promised you a dark technological dystopia. How do you like it?

Saturday 12 November 2016

Special to Locus Online



Denis Villeneuve's Arrival is a film that will be properly praised as an unusually intelligent and sensitive science fiction film, derived from an unusually intelligent and sensitive science fiction story, Ted Chiang's "Story of Your Life" (1998). In many respects, it is faithful to Chiang's novella .... However, as invariably happens when Hollywood adapts even the finest science fiction literature available, certain aspects of the source material are, well, lost in translation.

Friday 11 November 2016

Thursday 10 November 2016

From Locus Magazine's October 2016 issue



Keith Donahue's The Motion of Puppets opens with a bold statement from the heroine's perspective: "She fell in love with a puppet."

Wednesday 9 November 2016

From Locus Magazine's October 2016 issue



Crosstalk is a thoroughly plotted piece of work — hardly an advance in SFnal thinking about telepathy, but a thoroughly enjoyable example of what it's really good for these days — as a way to tell a tale.

Tuesday 8 November 2016

Monday 7 November 2016

Brent Weeks' The Blood Mirror debuts on three lists.

Sunday 6 November 2016

Excerpts from Locus Magazine's November Issue interview



The genre field is so much more rewarding to work in for me, personally, in many ways. It is a much friendlier place than literary fiction. People are much more invested in the idea of paying it forward. I don't mean to diss literary fiction — I love literary fiction, and many of the writers. I love John Barth with all my heart and always will. But genre writers just take care of their own in fandom, in general.

Saturday 5 November 2016

Friday 4 November 2016

Bestsellers from specialty bookstores are led by titles by Charles Stross, Jim Butcher, Naomi Novik, Greg Cox, J.K. Rowling, Neal Stephenson, and David Mack

Thursday 3 November 2016

November New and Notable books include Peter S. Beagle's Summerlong and titles by Donohue, Fowler, Le Guin, Cixin Liu, Ken Liu, Nix, Porter, Weinstein, and Willis.

Wednesday 2 November 2016

From Locus Magazine's November Issue.



If copyright law were a system of magic in a fantasy novel, we'd never buy it. It's full of exceptions and carve-outs that ignore its alleged underlying rationale and just fiddle things around for the sake of narrative convenience.

Tuesday 1 November 2016

Tuesday 1 November 2016

The November issue features interviews with Pat Cadigan and Cat Rambo, a column by Cory Doctorow, a report on Japanese Science Fiction, and reviews of short fiction and books by Alastair Reynolds, Juliet Marillier, Laird Barron, Ilona Andrews, Jonathan Strahan, and many others.

Monday 31 October 2016

J.K. Rowling's Fantastic Beasts screenplay is selling on Amazon; Stephen King's The Bazaar of Bad Dreams debuts in paperback.

Sunday 30 October 2016

Special to Locus Online



The Graveyard Apartment is a classic ghost story or weird tale, along the lines of milestone work by Shirley Jackson or early Stephen King. You won't encounter a postmodern, surreal New Weird puzzler here, as in something by Thomas Olde Heuvelt or Nathan Ballingrud. Instead, you will feel you are reading some mid-century-modern classic you never encountered before.

Saturday 29 October 2016

Friday 28 October 2016

Thursday 27 October 2016

October New and Notable books include Beth Cato's Breath of Earth, China Miéville's The Last Days of New Paris, and titles by Bartlett, Kowal, Le Guin, Shawl, Silverberg, Tem, Vaughn, Wendig, and Yoachim.

Wednesday 26 October 2016

Special to Locus Online



The novel he produced is utterly state-of-the-art SF, with bold new ideas, old-school action, and characters whom you will root wholeheartedly for. Prepare to fall from great heights into unknown territory.

Tuesday 25 October 2016

Monday 24 October 2016

Laurell K. Hamilton and E.K. Johnston debut.

Sunday 23 October 2016

Excerpts from Locus Magazine's October Issue interview



You really can't teach comedy. You can teach a number of techniques, but you can't teach the comic temperament, or the comic way of looking at things. I know that, because I'll tell people a story I've read, or a story I've seen in the paper, and to me I can see all the funny sides, and they'll say, 'That's so tragic.' I'm like, 'Yes, but there's a funny side to it.'

Saturday 22 October 2016

Friday 21 October 2016

Thursday 20 October 2016

Wednesday 19 October 2016

James Dashner's The Fever Code debuts October 10th; Joey Graceffa's Children of Eden debuts October 17th.

Wednesday 19 October 2016

Special to Locus Online



I hoped to report that, after American producers had for the second time abused Godzilla in a disastrously awful film, Japan's Toho Studios had triumphantly reclaimed its iconic character in a classic addition to a venerable franchise. Instead, however, they have merely produced what Japan has long been noted for, another mediocre Godzilla movie. Still ... there is something to be said for films of mediocrity, as opposed to films that are atrocities.

Tuesday 18 October 2016

From Locus Magazine's October 2016 issue



The stakes keep rising, too, with further crimes committed, and pressure mounting on Colleen (from both her fellow convention-goers and the cops) to drop her investigation, and it all builds toward a satisfying conclusion. Mythos fans, mystery fans, and convention-goers (some of us are all three!) will all find plenty to like here.

Monday 17 October 2016

From Locus Magazine's September 2016 issue



Reviews of titles by Mercedes Lackey, Foz Meadows, Jennifer A. Nielsen, Naomi Novik, and Lindsay Ribar

Friday 14 October 2016

From Locus Magazine's September 2016 issue



Reviews of titles by Michael A. Armstrong, Holly Black & Cassandra Clare, Sarah Beth Durst, Kate Elliott, and Sandra Evans

Thursday 13 October 2016

From Locus Magazine's September 2016 issue



Even mainstream authors have all sorts of ways of shifting the reader back and forth in time, revealing characters from different perspectives and at different points in their histories, but Priest literally puts his narrator through such time shifts, and the effect is both dizzying and firmly grounded. . .

Tuesday 11 October 2016

From Locus Magazine's September 2016 issue



After the disruptions of Updraft, the aerial society of the bone towersâ€”where people use human-made wings to travel from place to place, where life is precarious, and where monsters lurk in the clouds belowâ€”is on edge. Stability is precarious, and everyone is looking for someone to blame for the continuing problems.

Monday 10 October 2016

Excerpt from Locus Magazine's October Issue interview



When you're writing things from a historical viewpoint, you don't want anachronisms. What you have to watch out for is assuming that one kind of historical viewpoint takes precedence over another. You'll hear people say, "Lovecraft was a racist, but that was just his time." No it wasn't. My grandfather was alive then. There is the axis of time and historicity, but there are plenty of other axes: gender, class, and so on.

Sunday 9 October 2016

From Locus Magazine's September 2016 issue



Her adventures take some cues from entertainments of the era, evoking the dime novel's melodrama, perils, and romanceâ€”there's a hot guy here, and everyone has secretsâ€”along with the wild interplay of tragicomedy in opera and operetta...

Friday 7 October 2016

From Locus Magazine's October Issue.



What drives us when we despair? More often than not, it is our personal mission. And if we don't have one, it can be easy to get stuck in a rut and lose focus and purpose.

Friday 7 October 2016

Special to Locus Online



The first appreciation derives from the sheer level of talent and word-wizardry and world-building that Le Guin exhibits. These stories are constructed so solidly, with such ingenuity and craftsmanship and heart, that they achieve the inevitable rightness and impressiveness of real world things.

Thursday 6 October 2016

From Locus Magazine's August 2016 issue



Dann's choices emphasize impressive prose, sometimes precise and measured, sometimes absurdist, sometimes poetic... Dreaming in the Dark will especially appeal to two groups of readersâ€”those who love words themselves, and those who want an enticing sampler of work by some of Australia's most talented working writers.

Tuesday 4 October 2016

Books by Ilona Andrews and Cixin Liu debut.

Monday 3 October 2016

From Locus Magazine's September 2016 issue



At least as far back as Bradbury's Something Wicked This Way Comes, moving forward through much of Stephen King's best work, horror fiction has featured protagonists at or near adolescence. The field has also featured families under stress and threat. Tremblay mines both these veins with skill and compassion, creating a portrait of a small community that bears comparison with the best of Stewart O'Nan's work.

Saturday 1 October 2016

The October issue features interviews with Connie Willis and Nisi Shawl, a column by Kameron Hurley, an obituary of David A. Kyle, and reviews of short fiction and books by Connie Willis, Alvaro Zinos-Amaro, Chuck Wendig, Naomi Novik, Jennifer Mason-Black, and many others.