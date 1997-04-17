|
The Boy Who Fell to Earth:
Gary Westfahl reviews
The Space Between Us
Sat 28 Jan —
Events:
» New York Review of Science Fiction Readings hosts James Morrow and Jack Womack, Feb. 7th
» Fantastic Fiction at KGB hosts Michael Cisco and Nicholas Kaufmann, Feb. 15th
» Locus Online’s Conventions page is initialized for 2017. Send updates and additions to Locus Online.
Fri 27 Jan —
» NY Times Book Review: N.K. Jemisin reviews Galactic Empires, a graphic novel version of Butler’s Kindred, Veronica Roth, and Bookburners
» NY Times: Michiko Kakutani on Why ‘1984’ Is a 2017 Must-Read
» Ellen Datlow’s photos from KGB, January 18, 2017, with Holly Black and Fran Wilde
Fri 27 Jan —
» Slate’s Trump Story Project presents 10 stories of dystopian futures, beginning with Héctor Tobar and Ben H. Winters
» New York Times, and many others: George Orwell’s ‘1984’ Is Suddenly a Best-seller; Amazon.com bestsellers [updated hourly]
» Nature: Andrew Robinson on Arthur C. Clarke’s centenary
» Publishers Weekly: ‘New York Times’ Cuts a Range of Bestseller Lists, including the mass market paperback list
Thu 12 Jan —
» New York Review of Books: James Gleick reviews Arrival and Ted Chiang’s Stories of Your Life and Others (preview only for non-subscribers)
» Salon: interview with Junot Díaz: Remembering Octavia Butler: “This country views people like Butler and like Oscar as aliens and treats people like us like we’re from another planet”
Wed 11 Jan —
» New Statesman: Michael Moorcock’s “Close to tears, he left at the intermission”: how Stanley Kubrick upset Arthur C Clarke
» Chicago Tribune: Gary K. Wolfe reviews Okorafor, Klages, Cornell
Fri 06 Jan —
» The New Yorker: Joshua Rothman on Ted Chiang’s Soulful Science Fiction
» David Langford’s Ansible 354
» Public Books: My Neighbor Octavia, by Sheila Liming
» Wired’s Sci-Fi Issue, with stories by Jemisin, Corey, Yu, Older, others
» Washington Post: Everdeen Mason reviews Joe M. McDermott, Katherine Arden, Ellen Klages
» LA Review of Books: Min Hyoung Song on Strange Weather: Fiction and Climate Change, about Amitav Ghosh
» Scott Edelman’s Eating the Fantastic podcast hosts Nalo Hopkinson
» Alvaro Zinos-Amaro’s recent reviews at InterGalactic Medicine Show cover works by Wilson, Blasim, Fowler & Adams, and Adams & Cohen
Events:
» Fantastic Fiction at KGB hosts Holly Black and Fran Wilde, January 18th.
Sat 31 Dec —
» The Verge: Andrew Liptak lists The 11 best science fiction and fantasy novels of 2016, by Anders, Chambers, Jemisin, Liu, Mamatas, Older, Staveley, Steele, Tieryas, Winters, and the VanderMeers
Sat 24 Dec —
» SF Chronicle: Michael Berry reviews Atwood, Beagle, Le Guin
» PopMatters: Gregory L. Reece on Hugo Gernsback and Perversity and Optimism at the Dawn of Science Fiction, reviewing the new Gernsback collection
» Reason.com: Peter Suderman reviews Cixin Liu’s trilogy
» LA Review of Books: Graham J. Murphy reviews Ann Leckie’s trilogy
» Washington Post: Everdeen Mason reviews Wagers, Friedman, Johansen
» Wired’s Science Fiction issue begins with a story by N.K. Jemisin; Scott Dadich on how Science Fiction Helps Make Sense of an Uncertain Future
» Oregon Live: Ursula Le Guin caps a standout year as subject of UO symposium
Sun 04 Dec —
» David Langford’s Ansible 353
» NY Times Book Review: N.K. Jemisin reviews Greg Egan, Ursula K. Le Guin, Nisi Shawl, Silvia Moreno-Garcia
» LA Review of Books: Paul Kincaid’s This is Science Fiction? reviews The Big Book of Science Fiction
Sat 12 Nov —
» Guardian: Damien Walter on Ted Chiang, the science fiction genius behind Arrival
Wed 01 Feb 11:49 am
The Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America (SFWA) has announced Toni Weisskopf as a recipient of the 2017 Kate Wilhelm Solstice Award. The ...
Tue 31 Jan 2:00 pm
Welcome to the Locus Annual Recommended Reading List! The list is published in Locus Magazine’s February 2017 issue, and is a consensus by Locus e...
Periodicals: early February
Sunday 5 February 2017 | Monitor
New issues of Clarkesworld, The Dark, Fireside, GigaNotoSaurus, Lightspeed, Mythic Delirium, The New York Review of Science Fiction, Nightmare, and Persistent Visions
The Boy Who Fell to Earth: A Review of The Space Between Us
Saturday 4 February 2017 | Reviews
Special to Locus Online
Like a NASA rocket slowly rising from the surface, The Space Between Us takes a long time to achieve escape velocity and soar through space; however, if you can endure one of the most boring opening sequences in any film I can recall, and about an hour of trite melodramatic sequences interspersed with inauthentic personal drama, its last thirty minutes are actually quite enjoyable, even moving.
Locus Bestsellers, February
Friday 3 February 2017 | Magazine
Bestsellers from specialty bookstores are led by Brent Weeks' The Blood Mirror, Neil Gaiman's American Gods, Ted Chiang's Stories of Your Life and Others, and R.A. Salvatore's Forgotten Realms: Homecoming Book III: Hero
Locus Magazine's New & Notable Books, February
Thursday 2 February 2017 | Magazine
February New and Notable books include Karen Lord's anthology New Worlds, Old Ways: Speculative Tales from the Caribbean and titles by Arden, Bear, Dellamonica & Berman, Dellamonica, Dennard, Gemmell, Gilman, Heller & Viola, Littlewood, MacLeod, and Pinborough.
February 2017 Table of Contents
Wednesday 1 February 2017 | Magazine
The February issue features an interview with Alastair Reynolds and the annual Year in Review with essays by Gary K. Wolfe, Paul Kincaid, Geoff Ryman, Gardner Dozois, and many others; the Locus Recommended Reading List, the Locus Poll and Survey ballot, a column by Kameron Hurley, and reviews of short fiction and books by Kameron Hurley, S. Jae-Jones, Ian McDonald, Ken MacLeod, and many others.
New Books : 31 January
Tuesday 31 January 2017 | Monitor
Nnedi Okorafor's Binti: Home, Thoraiya Dyer's debut novel Crossroads of Canopy, Mur Lafferty's Six Wakes, and titles by Aaronovitch, Gladstone, Goodman, Goodwin, and Shearin
This Week's Bestsellers
Monday 30 January 2017 | Monitor
Titles by Veronica Roth and Karen Marie Moning debut; George Orwell's Nineteen Eighty-Four has been #1 on Amazon.com most of the past week; other dystopian titles by Atwood, Bradbury, Huxley, Lewis, and Orwell also rank on Amazon lists.
Spotlight on: Kelly Abbott, Great Jones Street
Sunday 29 January 2017 | Perspectives
From Locus Magazine's January Issue
Great Jones Street is the Netflix of Fiction. We mean that seriously, as both a business model and a battle cry. We feature short fiction. We curate. We package it nicely into a great user experience.
Periodicals: late January
Saturday 28 January 2017 | Monitor
New issues of Black Static and Interzone, and January posts at Beneath Ceaseless Skies, Daily Science Fiction, Strange Horizons, and Tor.com
Gary K. Wolfe reviews Ellen Klages
Friday 27 January 2017 | Reviews
From Locus Magazine's January 2017 issue
Passing Strange may be the most fully developed and richly detailed of all of Klages's stories for adults, but it never feels like it needs to be a longer novel...
Classics In Reprint: January
Thursday 26 January 2017 | Monitor
New editions of books by Lois McMaster Bujold, David G. Hartwell, William Hope Hodgson, Keith Laumer, Kim Stanley Robinson, and Clark Ashton Smith, and an anthology of short fiction from Hank Davis
Liz Bourke reviews Wesley Chu
Wednesday 25 January 2017 | Reviews
From Locus Magazine's December 2016 issue
The Rise of Io is a messy, scrappy, and yet incredibly fun science fiction thriller with extra body-snatching (more like body-sharing) aliens.
New Books : 24 January
Tuesday 24 January 2017 | Monitor
Stephen Baxter's Wells sequel The Massacre of Mankind, Ellen Klages' Passing Strange, Tom Toner's The Weight of the World, and titles by Brust & White, Crilley, Goodkind, Kemp, Newman, and Price
This Week's Bestsellers
Monday 23 January 2017 | Monitor
Susan Dennard's YA fantasy Windwitch debuts on two lists; George Orwell's Nineteen Eighty-Four ranks #6 this morning on Amazon.com
Spotlight on: Ellen Kushner, Tremontaine
Sunday 22 January 2017 | Perspectives
From Locus Magazine's January Issue
The other writers have made it more real. The world is already a great big stewpot of periods, books, and cities I love. But I've only explored certain corners of it. A real world is vast and full of complexities and contradictions.
Periodicals: mid-January
Saturday 21 January 2017 | Monitor
New issues of The Dark, Fantastic Stories of the Imagination, MOSF Journal of Science Fiction, and Perihelion
Adrienne Martini reviews Bob Proehl
Friday 20 January 2017 | Reviews
From Locus Magazine's December 2016 issue
I thought I knew what Bob Proehl's A Hundred Thousand Worlds would be about before I even cracked the spine. It's about comic book conventions, the blurbs on the back said...
New in Paperback: January
Thursday 19 January 2017 | Monitor
Joe Hill's The Fireman, Dexter Palmer's Version Control, and titles by Asher, Bara, Dennard, Hemstreet, Kadrey, Marshall, Sanderson, and Schwab
Paul Di Filippo reviews David Brin & Stephen W. Potts
Wednesday 18 January 2017 | Reviews
Special to Locus Online
David Brin's The Transparent Society (1998) surveyed the new technology that is driving us towards more and more disclosure, and drew fresh new conclusions about the issues. Now, still cogitating on the ramifications of these issues, and displaying admirable tenacity and dedication to the cause, Brin offers an anthology of fiction on the topic, featuring a stellar lineup of contributors.
New Books : 17 January
Tuesday 17 January 2017 | Monitor
Charles Stross' Empire Games, Neil Clarke's anthology Galactic Empires, and titles by Germain, Graham & Land, McDermott, Moning, Roth, Vaughn, and White
This Week's Bestsellers
Monday 16 January 2017 | Monitor
Cixin Liu's The Three-Body Problem ranks #53 on Amazon.com this morning, after Obama plugs it in today's NYT
Blake Charlton: Forward & Backward
Sunday 15 January 2017 | Perspectives
Excerpts from Locus Magazine's January Issue interview
You'd think failing kindergarten would be difficult to do, but I did it rather spectacularly. ... The book went around the class, and soon after that my parents got called in. My teacher said, 'When Blake had the book, he held it upside down when he read from it.'
Paul Di Filippo reviews Gordon Eklund
Saturday 14 January 2017 | Reviews
Special to Locus Online
Few occasions give more pleasure to a reader than witnessing the unexpected return to print of a long-silent author who once had a rewarding, admirable career. This time around, the satisfaction derives from the appearance of Cosmic Fusion, by Gordon Eklund.
Gary K. Wolfe reviews Emmi Itäranta
Friday 13 January 2017 | Reviews
From Locus Magazine's December 2016 issue
The Weaver, published earlier this year in England under the far more evocative title The City of Woven Streets, is the second novel from the Finnish writer Emmi Itäranta, whose post-apocalyptic SF novel The Memory of Water deservedly gained attention a couple of years ago, largely because of her evocative, lyrical prose (she apparently writes simultaneously in Finnish and English). That prose serves her well in The Weaver...
Locus Bestsellers, January
Thursday 12 January 2017 | Magazine
Bestsellers from specialty bookstores are led by Brent Weeks' The Blood Mirror, Neil Gaiman's American Gods, N.K. Jemisin's The Fifth Season, and Alan Dean Foster's Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Paul Di Filippo reviews Henry Kuttner
Wednesday 11 January 2017 | Reviews
Special to Locus Online
Nearly seven hundred pages of fiction by Kuttner from the short span of 1937 to 1940 finds the Golden Age Master even more deft and wide-ranging than in that first volume, Terror in the House... The sure hand and clever wit that would be fully on display under John Campbell's Golden Age guidance appear in stronger and more lasting flashes here.
New Books : 10 January
Tuesday 10 January 2017 | Monitor
David Brin & Stephen W. Potts' Chasing Shadows: Visions of Our Coming Transparent World and titles by Arden, Cogman, Dennard, Gilman, Liggett, and McGuire
This Week's Bestsellers
Monday 9 January 2017 | Monitor
Whitehead's The Underground Railroad and Chabon's Moonglow each ranks #1.
Mary Robinette Kowal: The Familiar & the Strange
Sunday 8 January 2017 | Perspectives
Excerpts from Locus Magazine's January Issue interview
It wasn't really until I started to get into the novel that I buckled down and did some more research and realized how much perceived knowledge I had about the First World War was completely wrong and very American-centric. You watch these war movies, and it's all about the men at the battlefront. I did not realize at all how heavily involved women were in the First World War, and how directly tied it was to suffrage.
Electronic Periodicals: early January
Saturday 7 January 2017 | Monitor
New issues of Abyss & Apex, Apex, Aurealis, Clarkesworld, Galaxy's Edge, GigaNotoSaurus, Intergalactic Medicine Show, Kaleidotrope, Lightspeed, Mythic Delirium, Nightmare, Shimmer, and Uncanny
Print Periodicals: January
Friday 6 January 2017 | Monitor
New issues of Analog and Asimov's, both now bi-monthly; Lady Churchill's Rosebud Wristlet, and The Magazine of Fantasy & Science Fiction
Locus Magazine's New & Notable Books, January
Thursday 5 January 2017 | Magazine
January New and Notable books include Richard A. Lupoff's Where Memory Hides: A Writer's Life and titles by Beukes, Chabon, Corey, Duchamp, Ellis, Kuttner, MacLeod, Milford, Sanderson, Shusterman, Sterling, Strahan, Kai Ashante Wilson, and Robert Charles Wilson.
Cory Doctorow: It's Time to Short Surveillance and Go Long on Freedom
Wednesday 4 January 2017 | Perspectives
From Locus Magazine's January Issue.
Let's say for the sake of argument that you voted for Donald Trump and you're ecstatic that he's taking the White House.
New Books : 3 January
Tuesday 3 January 2017 | Monitor
A study of American SF films, and titles by Bara, Bedford, Buettner, Flint, Forstchen, Hendee & Hendee, McKinley, Modesitt, Moore, Older, Pratchett, Scalzi, Scull, Jen Williams, and Tad Williams
This Week's Bestsellers
Monday 2 January 2017 | Monitor
The novelization Rogue One: A Star Wars Story debuts on two lists.
January 2017 Table of Contents
Sunday 1 January 2017 | Magazine
The January issue features interviews with Mary Robinette Kowal and Blake Charlton, a column by Cory Doctorow, spotlights on Ellen Kushner and Kelly Abbott, and reviews of short fiction and books by Colson Whitehead, Laure Eve, Ben Aaronovitch, Ellen Klages, Jonathan Strahan and many others.
