Wed 01 Feb 11:49 am

The Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America (SFWA) has announced Toni Weisskopf as a recipient of the 2017 Kate Wilhelm Solstice Award. The ...

Tue 31 Jan 2:00 pm

Welcome to the Locus Annual Recommended Reading List! The list is published in Locus Magazine’s February 2017 issue, and is a consensus by Locus e...

Sunday 5 February 2017 | Monitor

New issues of Clarkesworld, The Dark, Fireside, GigaNotoSaurus, Lightspeed, Mythic Delirium, The New York Review of Science Fiction, Nightmare, and Persistent Visions

Saturday 4 February 2017 | Reviews

Special to Locus Online



Like a NASA rocket slowly rising from the surface, The Space Between Us takes a long time to achieve escape velocity and soar through space; however, if you can endure one of the most boring opening sequences in any film I can recall, and about an hour of trite melodramatic sequences interspersed with inauthentic personal drama, its last thirty minutes are actually quite enjoyable, even moving.

Friday 3 February 2017 | Magazine

Bestsellers from specialty bookstores are led by Brent Weeks' The Blood Mirror, Neil Gaiman's American Gods, Ted Chiang's Stories of Your Life and Others, and R.A. Salvatore's Forgotten Realms: Homecoming Book III: Hero

Thursday 2 February 2017 | Magazine

February New and Notable books include Karen Lord's anthology New Worlds, Old Ways: Speculative Tales from the Caribbean and titles by Arden, Bear, Dellamonica & Berman, Dellamonica, Dennard, Gemmell, Gilman, Heller & Viola, Littlewood, MacLeod, and Pinborough.

Wednesday 1 February 2017 | Magazine

Alastair Reynolds and the annual Year in Review with essays by Gary K. Wolfe, Paul Kincaid, Geoff Ryman, Gardner Dozois, and many others; the Locus Poll and Survey ballot, a column by Kameron Hurley, and reviews of short fiction and books by Kameron Hurley, S. Jae-Jones, Ian McDonald, Ken MacLeod, and many others. The February issue features an interview withand the annualwith essays by Gary K. Wolfe, Paul Kincaid, Geoff Ryman, Gardner Dozois, and many others; the Locus Recommended Reading List , theballot, a column by, and reviews of short fiction and books by, and many others.

Tuesday 31 January 2017 | Monitor

Nnedi Okorafor's Binti: Home, Thoraiya Dyer's debut novel Crossroads of Canopy, Mur Lafferty's Six Wakes, and titles by Aaronovitch, Gladstone, Goodman, Goodwin, and Shearin

Monday 30 January 2017 | Monitor

Titles by Veronica Roth and Karen Marie Moning debut; George Orwell's Nineteen Eighty-Four has been #1 on Amazon.com most of the past week; other dystopian titles by Atwood, Bradbury, Huxley, Lewis, and Orwell also rank on Amazon lists.

Sunday 29 January 2017 | Perspectives

From Locus Magazine's January Issue



Great Jones Street is the Netflix of Fiction. We mean that seriously, as both a business model and a battle cry. We feature short fiction. We curate. We package it nicely into a great user experience.

Saturday 28 January 2017 | Monitor

New issues of Black Static and Interzone, and January posts at Beneath Ceaseless Skies, Daily Science Fiction, Strange Horizons, and Tor.com

Friday 27 January 2017 | Reviews

From Locus Magazine's January 2017 issue



Passing Strange may be the most fully developed and richly detailed of all of Klages's stories for adults, but it never feels like it needs to be a longer novel...

Thursday 26 January 2017 | Monitor

New editions of books by Lois McMaster Bujold, David G. Hartwell, William Hope Hodgson, Keith Laumer, Kim Stanley Robinson, and Clark Ashton Smith, and an anthology of short fiction from Hank Davis

Wednesday 25 January 2017 | Reviews

From Locus Magazine's December 2016 issue



The Rise of Io is a messy, scrappy, and yet incred­ibly fun science fiction thriller with extra body-snatching (more like body-sharing) aliens.

Tuesday 24 January 2017 | Monitor

Stephen Baxter's Wells sequel The Massacre of Mankind, Ellen Klages' Passing Strange, Tom Toner's The Weight of the World, and titles by Brust & White, Crilley, Goodkind, Kemp, Newman, and Price

Monday 23 January 2017 | Monitor

Susan Dennard's YA fantasy Windwitch debuts on two lists; George Orwell's Nineteen Eighty-Four ranks #6 this morning on Amazon.com

Sunday 22 January 2017 | Perspectives

From Locus Magazine's January Issue



The other writers have made it more real. The world is already a great big stewpot of periods, books, and cities I love. But I've only explored certain corners of it. A real world is vast and full of complexities and contradictions.

Saturday 21 January 2017 | Monitor

New issues of The Dark, Fantastic Stories of the Imagination, MOSF Journal of Science Fiction, and Perihelion

Friday 20 January 2017 | Reviews

From Locus Magazine's December 2016 issue



I thought I knew what Bob Proehl's A Hundred Thousand Worlds would be about be­fore I even cracked the spine. It's about comic book conventions, the blurbs on the back said...

Thursday 19 January 2017 | Monitor

Joe Hill's The Fireman, Dexter Palmer's Version Control, and titles by Asher, Bara, Dennard, Hemstreet, Kadrey, Marshall, Sanderson, and Schwab

Wednesday 18 January 2017 | Reviews

Special to Locus Online



David Brin's The Transparent Society (1998) surveyed the new technology that is driving us towards more and more disclosure, and drew fresh new conclusions about the issues. Now, still cogitating on the ramifications of these issues, and displaying admirable tenacity and dedication to the cause, Brin offers an anthology of fiction on the topic, featuring a stellar lineup of contributors.

Tuesday 17 January 2017 | Monitor

Charles Stross' Empire Games, Neil Clarke's anthology Galactic Empires, and titles by Germain, Graham & Land, McDermott, Moning, Roth, Vaughn, and White

Monday 16 January 2017 | Monitor

The Three-Body Problem ranks #53 on Amazon.com this morning, after NYT Cixin Liu'sranks #53 on Amazon.com this morning, after Obama plugs it in today's

Sunday 15 January 2017 | Perspectives

Excerpts from Locus Magazine's January Issue interview



You'd think failing kindergarten would be difficult to do, but I did it rather spectacularly. ... The book went around the class, and soon after that my parents got called in. My teacher said, 'When Blake had the book, he held it upside down when he read from it.'

Saturday 14 January 2017 | Reviews

Special to Locus Online



Few occasions give more pleasure to a reader than witnessing the unexpected return to print of a long-silent author who once had a rewarding, admirable career. This time around, the satisfaction derives from the appearance of Cosmic Fusion, by Gordon Eklund.

Friday 13 January 2017 | Reviews

From Locus Magazine's December 2016 issue



The Weaver, published earlier this year in England under the far more evocative title The City of Woven Streets, is the second novel from the Finnish writer Emmi Itäranta, whose post-apocalyptic SF novel The Memory of Water deservedly gained attention a couple of years ago, largely because of her evocative, lyrical prose (she apparently writes simultaneously in Finnish and English). That prose serves her well in The Weaver...

Thursday 12 January 2017 | Magazine

Bestsellers from specialty bookstores are led by Brent Weeks' The Blood Mirror, Neil Gaiman's American Gods, N.K. Jemisin's The Fifth Season, and Alan Dean Foster's Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Wednesday 11 January 2017 | Reviews

Special to Locus Online



Nearly seven hundred pages of fiction by Kuttner from the short span of 1937 to 1940 finds the Golden Age Master even more deft and wide-ranging than in that first volume, Terror in the House... The sure hand and clever wit that would be fully on display under John Campbell's Golden Age guidance appear in stronger and more lasting flashes here.

Tuesday 10 January 2017 | Monitor

David Brin & Stephen W. Potts' Chasing Shadows: Visions of Our Coming Transparent World and titles by Arden, Cogman, Dennard, Gilman, Liggett, and McGuire

Monday 9 January 2017 | Monitor

Whitehead's The Underground Railroad and Chabon's Moonglow each ranks #1.

Sunday 8 January 2017 | Perspectives

Excerpts from Locus Magazine's January Issue interview



It wasn't really until I started to get into the novel that I buckled down and did some more research and realized how much perceived knowledge I had about the First World War was completely wrong and very American-centric. You watch these war movies, and it's all about the men at the battlefront. I did not realize at all how heavily involved women were in the First World War, and how directly tied it was to suffrage.

Saturday 7 January 2017 | Monitor

New issues of Abyss & Apex, Apex, Aurealis, Clarkesworld, Galaxy's Edge, GigaNotoSaurus, Intergalactic Medicine Show, Kaleidotrope, Lightspeed, Mythic Delirium, Nightmare, Shimmer, and Uncanny

Friday 6 January 2017 | Monitor

New issues of Analog and Asimov's, both now bi-monthly; Lady Churchill's Rosebud Wristlet, and The Magazine of Fantasy & Science Fiction

Thursday 5 January 2017 | Magazine

January New and Notable books include Richard A. Lupoff's Where Memory Hides: A Writer's Life and titles by Beukes, Chabon, Corey, Duchamp, Ellis, Kuttner, MacLeod, Milford, Sanderson, Shusterman, Sterling, Strahan, Kai Ashante Wilson, and Robert Charles Wilson.

Wednesday 4 January 2017 | Perspectives

From Locus Magazine's January Issue.



Let's say for the sake of argument that you voted for Donald Trump and you're ecstatic that he's taking the White House.

Tuesday 3 January 2017 | Monitor

A study of American SF films, and titles by Bara, Bedford, Buettner, Flint, Forstchen, Hendee & Hendee, McKinley, Modesitt, Moore, Older, Pratchett, Scalzi, Scull, Jen Williams, and Tad Williams

Monday 2 January 2017 | Monitor

The novelization Rogue One: A Star Wars Story debuts on two lists.

Sunday 1 January 2017 | Magazine

The January issue features interviews with Mary Robinette Kowal and Blake Charlton, a column by Cory Doctorow, spotlights on Ellen Kushner and Kelly Abbott, and reviews of short fiction and books by Colson Whitehead, Laure Eve, Ben Aaronovitch, Ellen Klages, Jonathan Strahan and many others.